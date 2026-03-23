Germany: ‘This Is Not Our War’

Iran is striving to develop nuclear weapons to destroy the Jewish state. It has sponsored terrorist attacks that have killed Americans, Israelis and Europeans. Domestically, it has cultivated a culture that glorifies death and the rape of young girls. However, when the United States requested support for its military operations against Iran, Germany and other European allies refused. They are more concerned about rallying the world against the U.S. than confronting this evil regime.

When U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the attack on Iran, he aimed to destroy its nuclear facilities and effect regime change. He clearly misjudged the regime’s resolve.

Iran’s response has thrown the region into turmoil. The Strait of Hormuz has become unsafe for shipping, oil and gas prices are soaring, and the whole world is suffering the consequences.

On March 15, Trump called on Europe to help keep the Strait of Hormuz open. “It’s only appropriate that people who are the beneficiaries of the strait will help to make sure that nothing bad happens there,” he told the Financial Times. “If there’s no response or if it’s a negative response, I think it will be very bad for the future of nato.”

Not only is Europe one of the main beneficiaries of trade going through the strait, it is also the most concerned about the future of nato.

After President Trump’s reelection, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz warned that “nato may soon be dead.”

This is quickly becoming a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Germany Breaks With the U.S.

In January, President Trump threatened to forcibly annex Greenland to ensure U.S. national security. An outraged Germany claimed this would effectively end nato; it expressed its resistance by sending a small group of troops to allegedly prepare a nato mission there. This was meant to show that nato can keep this strategic area secure; it also showed Europe’s willingness to fight even the U.S. for it. According to Danish broadcaster DR—which had spoken to sources from the Danish government, authorities and intelligence services in Denmark, France and Germany—Denmark reportedly gave the military the order to fight if it came to it. Danish soldiers even took explosives to Greenland to, among other things, blow up key infrastructure in the event of an attack.

Now the president is requesting nato’s help in the Middle East, and Germany has refused.

“What does … Donald Trump expect a handful or two handfuls of European frigates to do in the Strait of Hormuz that the powerful U.S. Navy cannot do? This is not our war; we have not started it.” German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius

“This war has nothing to do with nato. It’s not nato’s war,” Stefan Kornelius, spokesman for Chancellor Merz, told reporters in Berlin on March 16. “nato is a defensive alliance, an alliance for the defense of its territory. As long as this war continues, there will be no involvement, not even in an option to keep the Strait of Hormuz open by military means.” This means Germany may send warships to the region, but only after the U.S. ends its military operation.

“Washington did not consult us. We would have advised against it,” Merz told the Bundestag on March 18, regarding the U.S.-Israel war against Iran. Concerning President Trump’s request to help block Iran from striking civilian container ships in the Strait of Hormuz, Merz reiterated that Germany won’t help as long as the war is ongoing, but added: “If the conditions are right, we will not close ourselves off to a discussion about free navigation once the war has ended …. We will intervene where we have national competence and see room for action.”

The end of the war may happen sooner rather than later. President Trump posted to social media on March 18:

I wonder what would happen if we “finished off” what’s left of the Iranian terror state and let the countries that use it, we don’t, be responsible for the so called “strait”? That would get some of our nonresponsive “allies” in gear, and fast!!!

“I always considered NATO, where we spend hundreds of billions of dollars per year protecting these same countries, to be a one-way street—we will protect them, but they will do nothing for us, in particular, in a time of need.” Donald Trump (Truth Social, March 17)

America not only helped free Germany from a wicked regime in World War ii, it also helped rebuild the country after the war. Ever since, it has protected Germany from Russia and other threats. Europe’s peace for the past 80 years was brought about by America’s military strength.

But Germany is breaking with America. The gravestone of the nato alliance is being carved before our eyes. Even war against a terrorist regime can’t bring the alliance together.

“Germany is the worst!” Bill O’Reilly told News Nation when asked about European allies refusing to help the U.S. He said Merz’s statement that “It’s not our war” was “arrogant beyond belief.”

On March 19, things appeared to turn when Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, the Netherlands and Japan issued a joint statement condemning Iran’s actions and expressing a “readiness to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the strait.”

However, a German government spokesman quickly clarified that this is not changing Germany’s position.

A group of EU countries earlier signalled their “readiness to contribute to appropriate efforts” to ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.



But Berlin has made clear it will not send ships.



Live updates from today’s European Council summit: https://t.co/DeI8rZ5KMP pic.twitter.com/Vhmt1OAHCY — POLITICOEurope (@POLITICOEurope) March 19, 2026

The Iran war is exposing the dire state of the nato alliance; it may not survive even on paper much longer.

Germany’s Interests

As Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry explains in his booklet The King of the South, Daniel 11:40 prophesies of a clash between radical Islam led by Iran and Catholic Europe led by Germany.

Germany knows this clash is coming, just as it knows it will clash with Russia. But the Bible reveals that its primary goal is to build a European military empire strong enough to overthrow the U.S.

That’s where the current hostilities are leading.

Former German Defense Minister Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg wrote on March 19:

The (correct) decision by [European Union] member states not to participate in the war of aggression conflicts with the fact that Europe’s immediate economic and security interests are also at stake. Especially given that, in light of Trump’s heavy-handed blackmail tactics, nato could suffer irreparable damage. … A Europe that remains inadequately capable of defending itself, coupled with U.S. forces tied up elsewhere, is not only worsening the situation in Ukraine but also, increasingly, in the Baltic states and Moldova. The debate over nuclear rearmament in Europe will intensify. At the same time, the urgency of making the Bundeswehr and other European armies significantly more capable in the shortest possible time has grown once again.

Europe isn’t interested in upholding nato anymore. It is seeking to build its own military power.

The Trumpet and its predecessor, the Plain Truth, have long expected this break. The March 1974 Plain Truth, under the direction of the late Herbert W. Armstrong, wrote:

European antagonism toward the United States and its policies is now in the open. The next few years will bring forth more misunderstanding, conflicts of interest and, at times, outright hostility between the United States and Europe. Europe—including West Germany—will have to build its own unified armed forces, including nuclear weapons. Religious as well as political forces will play a key role in the future.

“This growing enmity between the U.S. and the EU is important to watch,” we wrote in the March Trumpet issue. “The Bible contains dozens of prophecies warning about the destruction of the U.S. and Britain by a German-led superstate.”

It is more than telling that Germany is only willing to intervene in the Middle East once U.S. military strength has been spent in vain.

Mr. Flurry explains in Germany’s Secret Strategy to Destroy Iran that Germany seeks to conquer Iran but only as a stepping-stone to conquer the U.S. “God is allowing this fearsome empire to rise and to conquer Iran’s Islamist power—so He can use it to punish America, Britain and the other Israelitish nations for all their horrible sins!” he writes.

Our booklet He Was Right explains these prophecies in detail. Read the article on the “Atlantic Rift” to learn more.