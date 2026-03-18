Does Germany Still Have a Secret Strategy to Destroy Iran?

“Germany has expected to clash with Iran, and it has been working on a strategy for over a decade,” Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry boldly proclaimed in 2015 in Germany’s Secret Strategy to Destroy Iran. “That strategy is almost complete.”

He also wrote:

The Germans are excellent war strategists and warriors. They are savvy enough to realize that they will never have peace with Iran. They know that sooner or later, their two religions—their two civilizations—will clash.

This forecast was primarily informed by a prophecy in Daniel 11:40 that reveals a clash between what is prophetically termed “the king of the north” and “the king of the south.”

One could ask, If Germany is so concerned about Iran, why isn’t it supporting the United States-Israel military mission against it?

Trump’s Disappointment

On Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump called on Europe to help keep the Strait of Hormuz open. Yet Germany, Europe’s largest economy, has rejected that request.

“What does … Donald Trump expect a handful or two handfuls of European frigates to do in the Strait of Hormuz that the powerful U.S. Navy cannot do?” German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius ⁠said in Berlin. “This is not our war; we have not started it.”

Trump was disappointed by Germany and other nations’ reactions. He posted on Truth Social:

I am not surprised by their action, however, because I always considered nato, where we spend hundreds of billions of dollars per year protecting these same countries, to be a one-way street—we will protect them, but they will do nothing for us, in particular, in a time of need.

At a press conference on March 3 with President Trump, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz sounded supportive. At the time, he said: “We are supporting the United States and Israel to get rid of this terrible terrorist regime.”

Yet he also said, “This is, of course, damaging our economies. This is true for the oil prices, and this is true for the gas prices as well. So that’s the reason why we all hope that this war will come to an end as soon as possible.”

Germany clearly has its own interests in the region, so its lack of military support cannot be fully understood without Bible prophecy.

A Key Prophecy

Daniel 11:40 reads: “And at the time of the end shall the king of the south push at him: and the king of the north shall come against him like a whirlwind, with chariots, and with horsemen, and with many ships; and he shall enter into the countries, and shall overflow and pass over.”

Comparing this prophecy with world events, Mr. Flurry observed:

This scripture describes a time when Germany’s Catholic empire will wage all-out war, throwing everything it has at radical Islam—and dominating it like a violent flood pouring in! … The king of the north couldn’t come like a whirlwind unless it surrounds Iran and its allies. That is being meticulously planned right now! Germany is busy preparing to execute a whirlwind strategy to rush upon and overflow Iran.

To the outside observer, and even to Iran itself, this strategy isn’t apparent, largely because Germany’s military missions in the region are relatively small. In Chapter 5 of his booklet The King of the South, Mr. Flurry lists many of these military missions along with major weapons exports to moderate Arab countries that oppose Iran. He then writes:

While these forces are small, they give Germany an opening to expand farther into these regions. … Germany is surrounding Iran and radical Islam, just as God prophesied it would. Soon that whirlwind will start rotating and whirling against the king of the south with increasing speed, like a well-armed—probably nuclear-armed—vortex!

If the goal is the destruction of the Iranian regime, why is Germany not joining the fight?

The Larger Goal of the Nazi Underground

Revelation 17 refers to military regimes in Europe, such as Adolf Hitler’s in World War ii, as a beast. Verse 8 reveals: “The beast that thou sawest was, and is not; and shall ascend out of the bottomless pit, and go into perdition”. In “Rising From the German Underground,” Mr. Flurry explained:

This is referring to Germany, which will form the heart of a coming European superstate. After World War ii, the elites who had caused that war went underground. Their underground activity continues to this day. This prophecy describes this German-led power as a beast that “was, and is not, and yet is.” It appears to be gone—but it is just underground!

Political, industrial and military leaders went underground after World War ii. Many postwar agencies employed former Nazis. In 1996, the U.S. declassified a 1944 document disclosing the minutes of a meeting where Nazi leaders instructed industrialists to go underground. Bible prophecy reveals that these plans were successfully executed and passed from generation to generation.

One of the primary goals of the Nazi underground is to overthrow the U.S. German Gen. Carl-Heinrich von Stülpnagel said in 1944 that the German war machine would rise again and that America was its top target.

Remember: None of these plans could be successful unless God allowed it. In fact, God shapes world events to ensure His will is done. Verse 17 says about the European military conglomerate: “For God hath put in their hearts to fulfil his will, and to agree, and give their kingdom unto the beast, until the words of God shall be fulfilled.”

The Bible reveals that God is extremely wrathful with America for its sins and will use the rising beast of Revelation to punish America. Many scoff at the possibility of a united Europe taking out the American superpower, but it is God orchestrating these events! Time will prove God’s prophecies to be certain.

Mr. Flurry explains in Germany’s Secret Strategy to Destroy Iran: “God is allowing this fearsome empire to rise and to conquer Iran’s Islamist power—so He can use it to punish America, Britain and the other Israelitish nations for all their horrible sins! That is what these events are all leading to.”

As long as these nations keep indulging in sin, God will lead events toward that prophetic outcome.

We can expect Germany’s military budget to keep rising and the underground preparations to continue. But in the end, it will be God who delivers the U.S. into Germany’s hands through a surprise attack.

Taking out Iran will be a step toward achieving this bigger goal. But for now, the strategy appears more concerned with betraying and weakening the U.S. in an effort to isolate it from the world.

Perhaps Germany also wants to appear uninvolved to conceal its plans from Iran. Timing is key. But as Germany’s Secret Strategy to Destroy Iran explains, Germany will eventually confront Iran, and it will lead rapidly to more prophesied events that will unfold according to God’s will.