Catholic Conservative Beats Communists in Chile

Yesterday, José Antonio Kast was sworn in as president of Chile after a landslide victory in last year’s elections. Many consider Kast the country’s most ultraconservative leader since the country became a democracy in 1990. He won 58 percent of the vote, resoundingly beating his main opponent, Jeannette Jara, a member of the Communist Party of Chile.

Many media outlets, journalists and commentators are saying that Kast is “Chile’s Trump” because of his hard-line stance against illegal immigration, his tough-on-crime policies and his antiestablishment messaging.

Kast is a devout Catholic who opposes abortion, same-sex “marriage” and cultural decline in the name of progressivism. He has openly praised President Donald Trump and has criticized the European Union for being too bureaucratic and progressive.

Background: Kast’s German-born father was a soldier in Adolf Hitler’s army in World War ii. Though Kast insists his father was a conscript and did not actually support national socialism, he was also an official Nazi Party member.

Diplomatically, Kast has shown a clear inclination for strategic alignment away from Communist China and toward the broader Western world. He currently favors the U.S. over the EU.

Unexpected prophecy: Bible prophecy reveals that a 10-nation, Roman Catholic superpower is about to rise that will espouse Kast’s values even more than the U.S. currently does (Revelation 17:1-13). Europe is about to transform.

This is why the late Herbert W. Armstrong forecast that the alliance between Europe and Latin America would grow extremely strong. Roman Catholicism will soon unite many nations against the U.S., and Chile will likely be one of them.

“The EU also has free-trade agreements with Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and—through the Central America Association Agreement—with Panama, Costa Rica, Honduras and Nicaragua,” Gerald Flurry wrote in the March 2026 Trumpet. “It is also working on updating a deal with America’s top trading partner, Mexico. Soon, virtually all of Latin America will be closely tied to the EU. What is really happening here may also seem far-fetched, but it is true: This is part of a well-calculated German strategy to unite the whole world against America!”

Watch for the nation currently led by “Chile’s Trump” to ultimately work with Europe to besiege and destroy the U.S.