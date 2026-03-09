Germany can no longer protect citizens from its own spy agency, the federal commissioner for data protection and freedom of information stated on Thursday. “Citizens have virtually no means of defending themselves against intelligence measures that can deeply intrude on their privacy,” Louisa Specht-Riemenschneider said.

Her comment came after a court rejected her request to inspect the espionage activities of Germany’s foreign intelligence agency, the bnd . She said that this ruling allows areas without supervision to arise within the bnd , which is already “secretive” about its data processing.

This is the latest win for the rapidly expanding powers of the bnd:

In January, a draft law was leaked that would enable the bnd to monitor all Internet traffic going through Germany, effectively allowing it to spy on German citizens and their contacts. The law would also give the bnd the legal authority to hack foreign networks.

to monitor all Internet traffic going through Germany, effectively allowing it to spy on German citizens and their contacts. The law would also give the the legal authority to hack foreign networks. On February 4, Federal Chancellery leader Thorsten Frei called for a paradigm shift enabling the bnd to match the abilities of other European spy agencies. This would include allowing it to access private phones and store data for up to a year.

to match the abilities of other European spy agencies. This would include allowing it to access private phones and store data for up to a year. On February 17, German officials called restrictions on the bnd unwise “in light of the rising threat of Russian sabotage.”

The role of the federal commissioner for data protection and freedom of information was established in 1978 partly to prevent the bnd from spying on German citizens. Germany and Europe have long emphasized data protection, largely as a way to counter the power of U.S. tech firms; yet that priority has been decisively overruled by a German court, which has a higher priority in unleashing German spies.

This is especially troubling when you consider the agency’s past.

The creator of Germany’s postwar spy network and founding president of the bnd was Gen. Reinhard Gehlen, a former Nazi. Many early agents were formerly members of the Gestapo. Now that the bnd is officially authorized to spy on German citizens, what will it be able to do to German society, let alone foreign allies and adversaries? Bible prophecy reveals that the Nazis went underground and will arise in the end time, controlling Germany and Europe and targeting America and Britain.