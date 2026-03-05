Iran Fires on Turkey

Yesterday, Iran appeared to launch a missile at Incirlik Air Base, a major military base in Turkey housing Turkish troops, U.S. troops and U.S. nuclear weapons. Though a United States Navy destroyer intercepted it, this was a significant provocation.

Iran has targeted Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria and the United Arab Emirates, especially U.S. interests in these nations. But it had stopped short of attacking Turkey, a nato member. Such an attack risks expanding the current war, since the nato treaty establishes that an attack on one member is an attack on the entire alliance.

member. Such an attack risks expanding the current war, since the treaty establishes that an attack on one member is an attack on the entire alliance. After the U.S., Turkey has the largest military in nato . It also shares a 300-mile border with Iran.

Turkey’s Defense Ministry responded, “We reserve the right to respond to any hostile act directed at our country.” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Turkey was issuing “warnings in the clearest terms to prevent similar incidents from happening again.”

Prophesied betrayal: Iran and Turkey have been partners for years. Yet Iran did not balk at targeting Turkey even when it seemingly had nothing to do with Tehran’s current troubles.

The Bible prophesies that Turkey will not remain a strong ally of Iran for much longer. Its allegiance will soon turn northward, away from Iran—and away from the U.S. Read what Bible prophecy says in “The Turkish Betrayal.”