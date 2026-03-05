France Creates a New European Nuclear Reality

French President Emmanuel Macron delivered a history-changing speech on Monday. It will likely prove more consequential than America’s war on Iran, yet the war has overshadowed it. “A single one of our submarines, such as the one behind me, carries with it a strike force equivalent to the sum of all the bombs dropped on Europe during World War ii,” Macron said in front of one of France’s four massive nuclear submarines at Île Longue naval base.

Macron’s words resonated not just because of the military setting but also because of the ongoing large-scale war on the Continent and the recent attacks on Iran.

Many nations have greatly desired but been denied access to the nuclear bomb. Iran has chased it for decades, even risking its national survival. Iranian leaders just lost their lives in their pursuit of the bomb.

Russia has the bomb and has used it as a deterrent so it can pursue its military ambitions without fear of confrontation.

Many who have the bomb hope never to use it. France is no exception. Yet Macron announced a strategic change that makes its use all the more likely. First, he announced the expansion of France’s nuclear arsenal for the first time in decades. Second, he announced the expansion of its nuclear umbrella with other European nations, mainly Germany.

Macron concluded his speech by saying, “Long live the Republic! Long live France!” and the audience sang the French national anthem. Its bloody words resonated off the concrete walls and the nuclear submarine that has the power to kill hundreds of thousands, if not millions:

Allons enfants de la patrie, [Let’s go children of the fatherland,]

Le jour de gloire est arrivé ! [The day of glory has arrived!]

Contre nous de la tyrannie [Against us tyranny’s]

L’étendard sanglant est levé ! (bis) [Bloody flag is raised! (repeat)]

Entendez-vous dans les campagnes, [In the countryside, do you hear]

Mugir ces féroces soldats ? [The roaring of these fierce soldiers?]

Ils viennent jusque dans nos bras [They come right to our arms]

Égorger nos fils, nos compagnes! [To slit the throats of our sons, our friends!]

Originally written in 1792 when France faced the invading forces of Austria and Prussia, “La Marseillaise” came to have added meaning during the fight against the Nazis in World War ii. Yet today, France joins hands with Germany, binding their lives and blood together.

A New Nuclear Reality

With his announcement, Macron “broke several decades of French nuclear taboos,” Politico wrote in “Macron Starts Biggest European Nuclear Shift Since Cold War.” “Those are some of the most significant changes in French nuclear doctrine since the end of the Cold War.”

Welt wrote: “Macron seizes the opportunity to announce nothing less than a reorganization of European deterrence. And he makes his partners an offer that will probably be one of the most far-reaching decisions of his presidency.”

Macron did not announce how many nuclear warheads he plans to add to the existing 300. Details are deliberately vague. France is not part of nato’s nuclear planning group.

The creation of new nuclear weapons is a momentous change, but the second announcement is even more consequential. “It will ultimately provide for the circumstantial deployments of elements of our strategic air forces to allied countries,” Macron said, referring to France’s nuclear-capable Rafale fighter jets. But he clarified, to calm nerves at home, that the use of its nuclear weapons will remain solely France’s decision.

“Today, a new phase in French deterrence may therefore be taking shape. We are embarking on what I would call forward deterrence,” Macron said. “I believe I can say that our partners are ready.” He expressed his willingness to take this step in 2020. Now other European nations are willing to go forward with a shared European nuclear umbrella: Germany, Poland, Greece, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark and Sweden.

Together with them, France plans to go forward in “enhanced cooperation” that includes joint nuclear drills and temporary deployment of French nuclear-capable fighters.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed, “Poland is in talks with France and a group of closest European allies on the program of advanced nuclear deterrence.”

Enter Germany

Germany will play a special role in all of this. Le Monde reported:

“Germany is our essential partner,” Emmanuel Macron summarized during his speech on nuclear deterrence on Monday, March 2. Indeed, if there is one country to which the concept of France’s “vital interests”—as defined by the French nuclear doctrine—extends, it is Germany. The French president reiterated this point on Monday, mentioning France’s large neighbor no fewer than five times in his speech, which had been coordinated in advance with Berlin.

France and Germany will set up a new high-level steering group and deepen nuclear deterrence cooperation, with Germany participating in French nuclear exercises. According to a joint declaration, Germany’s participation in French nuclear exercises this year will be conventional in nature.

The two partners will also establish a high-level nuclear steering group to optimize the combination of conventional missile defense and French nuclear capabilities. France and Germany will also enhance their capabilities below the nuclear threshold, particularly in the areas of early warning, air defense and precision strikes in depth. Perhaps Germany will even contribute to France’s nuclear weapons program—adding German expertise to the deadly bomb. If nothing else, the gained insights could ease Germany’s path to developing its own bomb.

The statement claims, “This Franco-German cooperation will add to, not substitute for, nato’s nuclear deterrence and nato’s nuclear-sharing arrangements, to which Germany contributes and will continue to contribute.”

Germany consistently claims it is acting in agreement with nato interests, yet its actions undermine the strength of the alliance, which was originally established to keep its military down. In reality, even the United States could be kept in the dark about the strategies and abilities France and Germany are coordinating—until they are used.

France may hope it can control Germany. But Germany’s military budget is set to double that of France’s in the next few years. Will the weaker France really be able to maintain control of its bombs?

France’s Lost Glory

In our March 1997 Trumpet, editor in chief Gerald Flurry warned about France’s desire to share its nuclear weapons with Germany:

France has agreed to discuss sharing its nuclear power with Germany. The big question is why? Nobody gives away nuclear weapons without a strong motive! This is certainly a dangerous move, considering Germany started World Wars i and ii. In fact, France suffered horrendous damage in both of those wars, mostly at the hands of the Germans. Surely France ought to understand how dangerous this decision is. So what is motivating the French to share this frightening power with such a dangerous ally? First of all, everybody knows that Germany is the only economic superpower in Europe. So the French leadership must hope to gain help in this area. But do they also fear the Germans? They certainly could reason that this security pact would at least help protect them from a rearmed Germany. You wouldn’t think France’s decision has the world’s interest at heart, when you consider Germany’s recent military past—frighteningly recent past. Is France being duped in their special relationship with Germany? The whole world is very aware of Germany’s military past. However, if France can lead the way in gaining nuclear power for Germany, few people would be alarmed. Last year, France demanded that America give up the nato command in Naples, Italy, where the 6th Fleet is based. They demanded that a European officer be in charge. Germany supported the French demand! This has caused some serious problems between America and France in particular. It has not yet been resolved.

Thirty years on, France is moving forward with sharing its nuclear weapons, and nato has announced that the U.S. is handing over the Joint Force Command Naples to Italy. What’s more, Germany and Poland will share the Joint Force Command Brunssum in the Netherlands.

France may hope this European military power bloc will be led by its president and stay united under its nuclear umbrella. In reality, France is giving in, step by step, to what Germany has always wanted. “France under Macron is wholeheartedly supporting a European military with nuclear weapons. But little does France know to what end Germany plans to use this power!” Mr. Flurry warned in “France’s Deadly Ignorance About Germany.”