Israel Bombs Hezbollah, Invades Lebanon

Early yesterday morning, Hezbollah retaliated against Israel’s strikes on Iran by sending rockets and drones toward Israeli cities. Israeli warplanes struck back against targets in more than 50 communities in Lebanon, including Beirut, the capital. As the conflict in the Middle East escalates, Hezbollah could contribute to the fulfillment of a major Bible prophecy.

Israel said it was targeting senior Hezbollah members. At least 31 people are dead. One of the confirmed dead was top-ranking Hezbollah spy Hussein Makled.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam announced “the immediate prohibition of all Hezbollah’s security and military activities as being outside the law, and obliging it to hand over its weapons to the Lebanese state.”

The Lebanese government announced such a ban a year ago, but Hezbollah rebuilt its capabilities. The government has tried to stay out of the fight. Now, with Hezbollah’s Iranian sponsor under intense pressure, it may be easier to disarm Hezbollah this time.

Today, the Israel Defense Forces announced the start of ground operations. The goal, Defense Minister Israel Katz said, is to “advance and take control of additional strategic positions in Lebanon in order to prevent attacks on Israeli border communities.”

Psalm 83 describes “Gebal” and “Tyre,” two ancient city-states in Lebanon, as part of an alliance between various Middle Eastern peoples and Europe. This is a prophecy for today. Other prophecies, such as in Daniel 11, show that Europe and its allies will fight Iran and its allies.

Iran has controlled Lebanese politics for years through Hezbollah. But Bible prophecy led Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry to forecast that Iran would lose its stranglehold on Lebanon. Hezbollah joining Iran’s fight could be the start of its undoing. Read our Trends article “Why the Trumpet Watches an Alliance Between Arab Nations and Europe.”