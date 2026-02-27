U.S.-Iranian Negotiators, Troops Face Off

The United States and Iran held a round of nuclear negotiations yesterday in Switzerland as the world held its breath for a last chance of de-escalation before possible U.S. military strikes against Iran. U.S. officials speaking to the media described the talks as “positive,” with another round scheduled next week in Austria, but they have not divulged details. However, U.S. decisions suggest the talks didn’t go as well as intended—and that President Trump is planning to attack Iran:

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee told embassy staff today that if anyone wanted to leave for fear of their own safety, they should do so immediately.

The U.S. sent F-22 Raptors and other warplanes to Israel, the first time American combat aircraft have deployed to Israel for potential wartime activity.

“People familiar with ongoing discussions” told Politico that President Trump’s advisers prefer Israel to strike Iran first, rationalizing that if Iran retaliated by attacking Israel, American citizens would better stomach a war with Iran. “There’s thinking in and around the administration that the politics are a lot better if the Israelis go first and alone and the Iranians retaliate against us, and give us more reason to take action,” one person said.

This follows other signs from the State and War departments that an attack may be imminent. Earlier this week, the State Department ordered “non-emergency” staff in Lebanon to leave as soon as possible. The U.S. military, meanwhile, has reportedly evacuated personnel from Qatar and Bahrain.

The situation is volatile and could change at any moment. But whatever happens in the short term, the Trumpet still stands by the prediction that Iran will remain controlled by a radical Islamist regime that leads not only the nation but the entire bloc of radical Islamic groups and nations in the Middle East.

A prophecy in Daniel 11:40-41, dated to the “time of the end,” shows a power bloc called “the king of the south” igniting a global cataclysm over control of the Holy Land. Since the 1990s, Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry has consistently pointed to Iran and radical Islam fulfilling this prophecy. Whatever happens in Iran, keep watching for the details of this prophecy, and Mr. Flurry’s identification of who it involves, to be fulfilled.