Ethiopian Troops Are on the Move

The 21st century’s bloodiest conflict could re-erupt any day now. The Ethiopian government is mobilizing soldiers for a potential operation against the Tigray People’s Liberation Force, an ethnic Tigray militia based in Ethiopia’s north. The Tigray governed the country for almost two decades, up until 2018, and it resents Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for excluding it from the current government.

Ethiopia has reportedly deployed troops from across the country toward the Tigray region.

This includes a large number of troops from the Ahmara region, which is also experiencing unrest, indicating that it is prioritizing a conflict with the Tigray.

Reports suggest the Tigray have signed an alliance with other Ethiopian militias and neighboring countries Eritrea and Sudan.

The Institute for the Study of War stated: “The Ethiopian federal government will likely launch an offensive against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front ( tplf ) within the next month.”

Context: The Ethiopian government and the Tigray fought a devastating civil war from 2020 to 2022 that killed an estimated 600,000 to 800,000 people, the deadliest conflict so far this century. Both sides were accused of ethnic cleansing and other heinous atrocities, including the use of chemical weapons by the Ethiopian government.

The future: In Daniel 11:40-41, a prophecy for “the time of the end” describes two power blocs battling for control of the Middle East. For decades, Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry has said Iran will lead this “king of the south.” Biblical and secular history reveal the “king of the north” is a united European bloc, as Herbert W. Armstrong identified decades ago. Iran won’t be alone in its attack on Europe; verses 42-43 show the king of the north will also war against Egypt, Libya and Ethiopia—implying these countries are allied with Iran.

Ethiopia today is a majority-Christian country fighting against radical Islamist groups at its borders, like Iranian proxy al-Shabaab. It seems like the last country in the region that would partner with Iran, but Bible prophecy indicates a massive shift in Ethiopian politics. A renewed conflict with the Tigray could lead to this shift.

