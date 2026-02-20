Canadians: U.S. Is Bigger Threat Than Russia

A Politico poll published yesterday found that nearly half of Canadian respondents consider the United States to be a bigger threat to world peace than Vladimir Putin’s dictatorship.

Politico surveyed 2,096 Canadian adults between February 6 and 9 and found:

48 percent think the U.S. is a bigger threat than Russia.

57 percent think it is better to depend on China than on the U.S.

58 percent think the U.S. is an unreliable ally.

69 percent think President Trump is actively seeking conflict.

In December, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney finalized Canada’s entry into the European Union’s Security Action for Europe initiative, making Canada the first non-EU nation to join the $179 billion rearmament program. This partnership allows Canada to reduce its reliance on the U.S.

Is it really that bad? This comes as the Canadian military is working on scenarios for guerrilla warfare in the event of an invasion by the U.S. According to a Globe and Mail exclusive published on January 20, Canada’s armed forces “are considering insurgency tactics similar to those used by the Afghan Mujahideen.”

Such news coverage may sound sensationalist, but the Bible prophesies in Ezekiel 4 and 5 that the end-time descendants of the biblical patriarchs Manasseh and Ephraim will indeed be afflicted by an economic siege and civil war in the end time. The late Herbert W. Armstrong proved in his book The United States and Britain in Prophecy that these descendants include Australia, Britain, Canada, New Zealand and the United States.

Civil warfare is coming soon to North America.

A companion prophecy in Hosea 5:13 even indicates that the Ephraimite nations (i.e. Australia, Britain, Canada and New Zealand) may reach out to the leader of Assyria (modern-day Germany) for help, but Germany will offer no assistance.

The fact that half of Canadians think Trump’s America is a greater threat than Putin’s Russia at a time when their military is taking a U.S. invasion seriously and its leaders are embracing European military partnerships shows us how close we are to this time of civil war.