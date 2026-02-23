Mark Carney’s Dangerous China Strategy

On January 16, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney addressed a special session of the Canada-China Business Council in Beijing, China, with Chinese General Secretary Xi Jinping in attendance. “The global trading system is undergoing fundamental change. … This is a rupture, not a transition,” Carney said. “What we do now, how we position ourselves in the world, will shape our future for decades to come. … It is with this approach that Canada is forging a new strategic partnership with China.”

His address concluded a special mission by the Canadian government to convince Xi to lift his 84 percent tariffs on Canadian canola products and reignite diplomatic relations that had been on an apparent “cooldown” over the past eight years.

However, the real nature of the visit is far more ambitious and far more dangerous. Ever since taking office, Carney has pursued a foreign-policy agenda of shifting Canada’s traditional alliance with America to other nations. China, as the world’s second-largest economy, is key to Carney’s economic strategy.

This new strategic partnership has three important ramifications: the evolution of the intimate relationship between China and Canada, personal enrichment for Carney, and the embryo of a new world order.

This dangerous strategy in the name of opposing President Donald Trump’s America is forwarding important Bible prophecies that will result in the downfall of the United States.

The CCP Connection

Canada’s intimate history with China started in the 1880s with Christian missionaries. These long-standing missions remained through World War ii and the Chinese Communist Revolution. Many children born on these missions in China became influential in the formation of Canadian foreign policy following the Statute of Westminster 1931, when Canada gained more autonomy from Great Britain.

During the Cold War, the West sought to turn China into an ally against the Soviet Union; however, Mao Zedong had his own strategy to turn Canada against the U.S. The Chinese Communist Party (ccp) needed a gateway to infiltrate and undermine the West through fifth column tactics. Canada’s proximity to America and its anti-American culture made it the perfect target.

The chief enabler of this strategy was Pierre Elliott Trudeau. The Trumpet has written extensively about the connection between Trudeau and China. During Trudeau’s time as prime minister, the ccp infiltrated Canada’s foreign-policy establishment through its agent Paul Lin and integrated the Liberal Party of Canada into its business interests. This was achieved through the Canada-China Business Council (ccbc), started by Trudeau and Paul Desmarais, the billionaire founder of Power Corp. who guided the Liberal Party to wholeheartedly accept China as a strategic ally. (André Desmarais, his son, was present at the January 16 meeting; Power Corp. and Brookfield were the main sponsors of the event in Beijing.)

The Liberal Party also created a perverse cycle of Chinese-funded influence through the consulting firm McKinsey: Liberal Party members would rotate between being an ambassador to China, a board member of McKinsey, and on the ccbc. This fueled policy decisions on funding for projects that benefited Chinese firms and enriched Liberal leadership.

As long as the Liberal Party is in power, there will always be this unbreakable connection between Canada’s political leadership and the ccp.

This relationship continued under the premiership of Justin Trudeau, with an increase in blatant foreign interference from China to ensure the Liberal government stayed in power. The Trumpet has exposed the sophisticated network of Chinese political influence that impacts local, provincial and federal politics.

Carney’s leadership exposes another avenue of corruption. Nearly all of his policy decisions and trade deals benefit Brookfield, the consulting firm he has stocks in and managed before entering politics. Another cycle of corruption has emerged.

Governor of the Bank of China?

Mark Carney has always done business with China. Since the beginning of his governorship of the Bank of Canada in February 2008, Carney’s sights have been set on China. In June 2009, Carney spoke of the need to rebalance the global economy by moving away from the U.S. and toward China and Germany. In August, he traveled to China looking to deepen ties; a few months later, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (icbc) bought the Bank of East Asia in Canada. In 2010, icbc renamed the bank to icbc Canada. This gave China’s largest state-owned bank a full Canadian banking license, allowing companies to bypass the U.S. dollar.

In 2011, Carney emphasized the need to look to emerging economies in Asia; he reemphasized this point in a 2012 speech. Carney blamed the U.S. market for Canada’s lagging exports and spoke of the “immense opportunity that emerging markets in general and China in particular” had. In late September of that year, while speaking at a conference in China, he urged Canadian firms to adopt a China strategy and “reorient” to China.

Two weeks before the conference, the Canadian government signed the Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (fipa) with China. This severely lopsided deal binds Canada to China until 2043. The agreement was meant to protect Canadian investors in China. In reality, it gave China unilateral authority to dictate the terms of resource sharing, undermining Canada’s sovereignty. Under fipa, Chinese corporations and state-owned enterprises can sue all levels of the Canadian government if the government makes decisions that affect their profits. (In November 2025, Carney signed a similar agreement with the United Arab Emirates, and he plans to sign one with Qatar this summer.)

This friendly policy toward China continued when Carney crossed the Atlantic. Carney was approved as governor of the Bank of England in November 2012 and joined the bank on July 1, 2013, where he served until 2020. One week before his start date, financial ties between the United Kingdom and China deepened with the establishment of a currency swap line—allowing each country to borrow the other’s cash up to 200 billion renminbi (us$33 billion). This made it easier for businesses to use China’s currency worldwide instead of the U.S. dollar. On Oct. 24, 2013, Carney said: “Helping the internationalization of the renminbi is a global good, consistent with London’s historic role.” The currency swap line was renewed in 2015 and increased to 350 billion renminbi; it was renewed again in 2018, while Carney was governor.

In August 2019, at the Federal Reserve’s annual economic policy symposium, Carney told attendees that the global economic order needed a dramatic shakeup. He spoke of the need for a new international monetary system and the need to remove the “domineering influence of the U.S. dollar on global trade.”

The Brookfield Connection

Carney moved on from the Bank of England and took the role of United Nations Special Envoy on Climate Action and Finance. During this time, Carney joined Brookfield, one of Canada’s largest businesses. In August 2020, he started as vice chair and environmental transition lead, then became chair of Brookfield Asset Management in 2022. Brookfield, before and with Carney, has deep ties with China (expounded on here) primarily through real estate holdings in Shanghai. Also in August 2020, Carney began advising Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the federal government’s response to the covid-19 pandemic. In late 2024, he joined the Liberal Party to serve as the chair of a Leader’s Task Force on Economic Growth. On Jan. 16, 2025, Carney resigned from Brookfield and announced his candidacy for the Liberal Party leadership race.

Since becoming prime minister, Carney has signed economic agreements with the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Ukraine and China, all countries where Brookfield has significant assets. Canadian taxpayer money is indirectly funding Brookfield assets, which enriches Carney and Brookfield leadership. Carney is a grifter on a grand scale.

For over 20 years, Carney has been advocating for a new economic order against the U.S. The institutions he empowered and connected to China as a central banker are now being utilized as part of a broader realignment.

The Coup on Democracy

Carney’s time as prime minister has been characterized by an abuse of democracy. Adopting a technocratic approach to Westminster government, Carney has displayed outright contempt for the traditional checks and balances on his power.

In 2025, Parliament sat for only 72 days. That is the lowest number of days since 1937. For the other 80 percent of the year, Carney governed without opposition or oversight. While that limited new legislation, it also allowed significant foreign-policy decisions to be made without debate. Parliament is being sidelined by a strong executive branch.

While Parliament was sitting, it was full of drama. Since being elected as the head of a minority government three seats shy of a majority, Carney has been seeking defections from other parties. In November 2025, Chris D’Entremont, member of Parliament for Acadie-Annapolis, Nova Scotia, crossed the floor from the Conservative to the Liberal side. Though he cited differences with Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre’s style, in reality, this was a defection years in the making, actually started by Justin Trudeau’s operatives. D’Entremont’s riding was narrowly won by less than 500 votes against his Liberal challenger in the 2025 election. Why cross now? D’Entremont blew his chances at becoming speaker of the House last year and wasn’t getting any more support to pad his salary and pension.

Soon after, rumors of more defections swirled on Parliament Hill. Matt Jeneroux, an M.P. from Alberta, resigned, depriving the Conservatives of another seat. On Dec. 12, 2025, Michael Ma, the newly elected Conservative M.P. for Markham-Unionville, crossed the floor and joined the Liberals. It is easy to dismiss some of the drama in the House of Commons as a bad soap opera, but it reflects a dangerous two-part strategy.

First, Carney is attempting to gain an artificial majority government through defections, defying the will of the voters. Second, China is once again exerting foreign influence to empower the Liberal Party.

There is evidence that the ccp apparatus influenced Ma to defect to Carney’s Liberal government. Born in Hong Kong and moving to Vancouver, British Columbia, at age 12, Ma was a businessman before entering politics. The Markham-Unionville riding is ground zero in the battle of ccp influence in Canada. Home to a large Chinese diaspora population, it has a repeated pattern of foreign influence through ccp propaganda and coercion. Using WeChat to promote anti-Conservative candidates, as well as other coercive methods to procure Liberal votes, Ma won the riding as a Conservative by 1,922 votes or 3 percent. Some of his contacts and associates have connections to the ccp or to movements aligned with ccp objectives. Ma even traveled with Carney to China, which is rare for a non-cabinet minister.

A Carney government with a majority would be much more advantageous for China. There is no smoking gun yet, only a pattern of corruption that has become the Liberal model of governance.

New World Order

On January 20, Carney gave a much lauded speech in Davos during the World Economic Forum in which he declared the end of the rules-based world order. “Let me be direct. We are in the midst of a rupture, not a transition,” he said. Declaring that the middle powers can build a new world order, Carney invoked Václav Havel’s famous anti-Communist essay, “The Power of the Powerless.” The irony is too much to bear: After making a deal with Communist China, Carney attempted to justify his actions by quoting a famous Communist dissident.

Carney is using Canada’s historic relationship with China to shape a new world order that undermines the U.S. This has been his stated ambition for decades, following a similar path as Pierre Trudeau. Now wielding the powers of the state, neither the rules of democracy nor tradition nor economic common sense will stop him. But will Carney succeed?

Canada is descended from the Israelite tribe of Ephraim (explained in The United States and Britain in Prophecy). Hosea 7:11 describes Ephraim as “a silly dove without heart.” Canada does not recognize danger and is foolishly stumbling toward its enemies. Our long relationship with China is a perfect example. Dennis Molinaro writes in Under Assault:

They saw China’s potential as a profitable trading partner and counterweight to Canada’s often lopsided relationship with the United States. They saw a country they thought would one day adopt democracy and the rule of law and become a trusted partner in Asia. Under the rule of the ccp, the [People’s Republic of China] would become none of those things. It would instead use Canada to help develop its economy, build its military—especially in equipping the People’s Liberation Army with modern technology—and accelerate its quest to supplant the United States as the world’s dominant power. … But blinded by optimism and perhaps even greed, Canada’s political leaders saw only the China they wanted to believe in. However, leaders like the Trudeaus and Carney are not ignorant: They are more snakes than doves, selling out their country for their dangerous ambitions.

Bible prophecy warns that an international economic union, the “mart of nations,” will isolate the British Commonwealth and the United States from world trade. This is an economic siege that ends in military invasion. This is part of God’s correction on the nations of Israel, explained in Chapter 5 of Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry’s book Ezekiel—The End-Time Prophet.

Carney is aiding the formation of this prophesied alliance, but prophecy shows that despite feeding the crocodile, Canada will still be consumed by it. Ephraim and Manasseh (America) will fall together (Hosea 5:5). This dangerous China strategy is only hastening our decline. Read Ezekiel—The End-Time Prophet to understand where events are leading.