Are We About to See Europe’s 10 Kings Emerge?

The highest official in the European Union is calling on at least nine member states to unite economically to strengthen Europe’s military power. “Our ambition should always be to reach agreement among all 27 member states,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote in a letter to EU leaders on Monday. “However, where a lack of progress or ambition risks undermining Europe’s competitiveness or capacity to act, we should not shy away from using the possibilities foreseen in the treaties under enhance[d] cooperation.”

According to the treaties, a minimum of nine countries can agree to deepen integration without the rest of the member states. The Bible reveals that 10 European governments will enter a closer union.

We have seen many calls for a core Europe or a two-speed Europe. But with an ongoing war on the Continent and fears of abandonment from the United States, these calls have never been more urgent.

Former president of the European Central Bank Mario Draghi called the postwar global order “dead” on February 2. “[T]he collapse of this order is not itself the threat …. [T]he threat is what may replace it.” Europe risks becoming “subordinated, divided and deindustrialized at once,” he warned. “Of all those who today find themselves squeezed between the United States and China, only Europeans have the option of becoming a true power themselves.”

To achieve this, Draghi said Europe needs a “pragmatic” federalist approach for common projects from energy to security.

In a speech in the European Parliament on February 10, von der Leyen said:

In the last plenary, we focused on the geopolitical shock waves that Europe is facing and on our united response. But our power on the global stage depends greatly on our strength on the economic front. Competitiveness is not just the foundation of our prosperity but of our security, and ultimately of our democracies too.

To be a military superpower, the EU first must become an economic superpower. That’s why von der Leyen believes the EU should create a Savings and Investment Union this year. She said:

Here in Europe, we do not only have 27 different financial systems, each with its own supervisor. But also more than 300 trading venues across our union. That is fragmentation on steroids. We need one large, deep and liquid capital market. And this is the goal of our Savings and Investment Union. … Our companies need capital right now. So let us get this done this year.

She said “plan A” would include all 27 member states. “But if this is not possible, the treaty allows for enhanced cooperation. We have to make progress, one way or the other, to tear down the barriers that prevent us from being a true global giant.”

The EU’s six major economies (Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland and Spain) are already on board. In January, their finance ministers met with the goal of creating “stronger European sovereignty, competitiveness and defense capabilities.” One of their stated priorities is to advance the Savings and Investment Union.

German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil said, “We are providing the impetus; others can join us.”

In our July 2023 Trumpet, editor in chief Gerald Flurry wrote that half of Europe’s prophesied 10 kings have already risen. But they have not yet united into a powerful superstate.

Bible prophecy indicates that a strong Europe cannot emerge until 10 like-minded European governments unite. “And the ten horns which thou sawest are ten kings, which have received no kingdom as yet; but receive power as kings one hour with the beast. These have one mind, and shall give their power and strength unto the beast” (Revelation 17:12-13).

The impetus for this prophecy’s fulfillment is building before our eyes.

All six nations were mentioned by the late Herbert W. Armstrong, who prophesied a new union would emerge following the collapse of the Axis powers in World War ii. In the January 1962 Plain Truth, he wrote:

No one can tell, now, specifically just how it will develop, but the Common Market will develop into the coming United States of Europe. It will be a loosely knit empire, resurrected from the ashes of the old Roman Empire and the medieval Holy Roman Empire: It will comprise 10 nations or groupings of nations. For example, the Benelux nations—Belgium, the Netherlands (Holland) and Luxembourg—may go in, either as one group known as Benelux or as three nations. At this stage we cannot tell which 10 it will be, except it appears certain both Germany and Italy will be in, and probably France and Spain. Some of the central Europe satellites now under Russia’s clutch might be in.

In later years, he specifically mentioned Poland as one “of the central Europe satellites now under Russia’s clutch” that would break free and join the European project. We are getting a close look at who Europe’s prophesied 10 kings might be and how they are rising.

For a detailed study of these prophesies, read Mr. Flurry’s article “Ten Kings of the New Holy Roman Empire Rising Now.”