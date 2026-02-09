Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi secured a supermajority in the lower house of Japan’s legislature yesterday, a victory in snap elections that could empower the hawkish leader to officially end Japan’s postwar political era and dramatically accelerate its remilitarization.

Takaichi’s government has maintained popularity ratings of around 70 percent ever since coming into power in October. By calling the snap election, she aimed to transform her extraordinary approval ratings into more seats for her Liberal Democratic Party.

The victory gave Takaichi’s party a stunning 316 of 465 seats, marking the first time since World War ii that any single party has held a two-thirds majority.

The victory is due overwhelmingly to Takaichi’s hard-line stance against China and refusal to give in to the Chinese Communist Party’s bullying.

It enables Japan’s first female prime minister to stay in power until at least 2028.

End of an era: Crucially, this supermajority allows the ldp to override rejections of bills in the upper house and to propose constitutional amendments. It gives Takaichi a mandate strong enough to make her militaristic vision for Japan a reality.

During her campaign, Takaichi called for a revision to Article 9 of Japan’s Constitution, the so-called pacifist clause that was intended to prevent a return to full militarism.

She aims to increase offensive capabilities with new cutting-edge drones, missiles and other extended-range weaponry.

Under Takaichi’s leadership, Japan will hit its goal of spending 2 percent of gdp on defense next month—nearly two years ahead of what was already a tremendously ambitious schedule.

“I think we should possess nuclear weapons,” a leading security official in her cabinet told reporters on December 17. “In the end, we can only rely on ourselves.”

In November, Takaichi said in the Diet: “If China invades Taiwan,” Japan would view it as an “existential crisis situation” and possibly deploy its Self-Defense Force.

From adversaries to allies: At present, animosity and fear are rising between Japan and China, driving both economic and military powerhouses to amass extraordinary military power, and fueling the popularity of hawkish figures such as Takaichi. Biblical prophecy shows, however, that these two nations will soon come together, for a brief but pivotal moment. They will align under Russian leadership and turn their firepower against the West, helping unleash the most destructive war in mankind’s history.