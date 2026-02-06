Europe’s largest economy is building a new global alliance, and it includes Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states. We are seeing the solidification of an alliance that was prophesied in your Bible.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is on his third and last day of a Middle East trip in which he is discussing potential oil, gas and arms deals.

After Merz met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh for more than two hours on Wednesday, the German delegation told dpa news agency that he wants to take the relationship with Saudi Arabia to a “new level.” The talks covered energy, defense, artificial intelligence and regional geopolitics.

Germany's n-TV said: "German government officials are currently making pilgrimages to Saudi Arabia in droves. Like almost everything these days, this also has to do with the unpredictable U.S. President Donald Trump."

Merz traveled to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. He was accompanied by the ceos of German energy company Uniper and Diehl Defense, among others, and promised these governments reduced restrictions on German weapons exports.

Germany has restricted these weapons in the past, stating that it does not want to support regimes involved in human rights violations and conflicts like the civil war in Yemen.

While nothing much has changed on this front, Germany is now willing to overlook these concerns to build stronger partnerships. Yesterday in Doha, he called Qatar and Saudi Arabia “reliable cooperation partners.”

Regarding the promise of more extensive arms cooperation, Merz told journalists:

This is in our mutual interest ‍because we want to ensure that the world becomes safer, and it will only become safer if we are able to defend ourselves.

Germany began loosening arms export restrictions last year, approving the sale of Eurofighter jets to Saudi Arabia. “This does not mean that we will now supply all arms to all countries completely unchecked. Each case will still be reviewed individually,” he said at the time.

In return, Merz expects more investments from the Gulf states in Germany and energy imports such as liquefied natural gas from Qatar.

The new focus on the Gulf states brings to light a mysterious prophesied alliance in Psalm 83 that is yet to be fulfilled.