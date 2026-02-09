Will Australia Ever Be ‘One Nation’?

Australia is facing a political identity crisis. Recent polls indicate Australians are abandoning the two-party political system and searching for a fresh approach to international and domestic challenges. The answers many seek will not be found in a political revolution but a spiritual one.

Conservative Collapse

Since the early 1900s, Australian politics have been dominated by two parties: the Labor Party leaning left, and the coalition of the Liberals and Nationals leaning right. Ever since the downfall of John Howard in 2005, the Liberal Party has suffered an internal crisis, with leadership changing hands faster than a $5 note.

The Labor Party comfortably won the last national election, further highlighting the malaise of the conservative coalition.

Current Liberal Party leader Sussan Ley has garnered little attention from the Australian public, but late last month, she made headlines for all the wrong reasons. The National Party abandoned the coalition on January 21. All eight front bench National Party members resigned their shadow ministry portfolios, citing disagreements over Australia’s new hate speech laws.

The fracture has left Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s administration in a commanding position, and it’s left conservative Australians wondering where to turn for political salvation.

Enter One Nation.

A Flicker of Hope?

Firebrand Senator Pauline Hanson founded the right-wing populist One Nation party in 1997. Considering Hanson’s pre-political life, it is easy to see how she has been championed as a down-to-earth woman of the people. (I once bumped into her at a garage sale in the Tasmanian town of Marrawah. You can find it off the edge of the map.) The former fish-and-chip shop owner from Ipswich, Queensland, has long made a name for herself with straight talk and headline-grabbing protests. (She was recently ejected from the Senate for wearing a burka.)

Her larger-than-life politics have kept One Nation in the headlines. Now it appears that her flair for the dramatic has paid off.

One Nation is now surging in the polls. For the first time ever, it has overtaken the Liberal Party as the preferred party for voters, with approval sitting at 26 percent. Labor still holds a strong lead at 34 percent, but the gap is closing.

The next federal election will be on or before May 20, 2028, giving One Nation plenty of time to build momentum.

With Hanson’s strong personal image, the growing dissatisfaction with other “conservatives,” and mounting anxiety over immigration and cost of living, One Nation is primed to continue its upward climb through the polls.

But will this conservative rally lead to a utopian “One Nation”?

The TRUE Solution

Jesus Christ famously stated, “Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation, and every city or house divided against itself shall not stand” (Matthew 12:25).

That desolation is being actively pursued by the being who truly holds the reins of power in Australia. Ephesians 2:2 calls him the “commander of the powers in the unseen world” (New Living Translation). Even though Christ has qualified to replace him, Satan currently sits on the throne of this world. John wrote of this long after Christ’s resurrection, stating that “the whole world is under the control of the evil one” (1 John 5:19; New International Version). Christ has not yet come back to replace him.

Satan has blinded the minds of mankind on both sides of the political aisle to this reality (2 Corinthians 4:4). No politician has the slightest hope of ejecting the devil from his seat of authority nor of curtailing his destructive policies.

Christ alone is the political solution. His return in power and authority will see the incarceration of the devil, and man will finally have true freedom. It is only through accepting God’s way of life over Satan’s that any of us can truly live in unity, peace and prosperity.

If One Nation continues to climb in the polls—or even takes power—don’t be deceived. The crises of our time lie far beyond the means of any politician to solve. Instead, draw near to God, and He will draw near to you. You can have peace. You can have prosperity. And you can be a part of the solution to man’s problems by supporting Christ and preparing for the establishment of the Kingdom of God today.

Consider ordering our free booklet God’s Family Government for more on this exciting Kingdom to come.