Germany Is Reaching for France’s Nuclear Bombs

If Adolf Hitler’s scientists had won the race for the nuclear bomb, London and other cities would have turned into a wasteland. Nazi Germany would have shown no mercy until the whole world capitulated to Hitler’s will. To prevent such an event from happening, Germany was forced to relinquish its nuclear ambitions after World War ii.

This pledge was repeated after Germany’s reunification. In 1990, the newly united Germany agreed not to manufacture or possess nuclear weapons. While Germany does have American nuclear weapons on its soil, it can only use them with the United States’ consent.

But what if Germany helps produce nuclear bombs on another nation’s soil and has access to them? That’s exactly what is being discussed right now.

Many Europeans believe the tables have turned 80 years after the war: They see Russia and the U.S. as a greater threat than Germany. Now France wants to share its nuclear weapons with Germany.

“These talks are highly confidential,” German government spokesman Stefan Kornelius said on January 30 after confirming that the government had entered talks, particularly with France, regarding a European nuclear umbrella.

If Germany is discussing nuclear options in a “highly confidential” manner when Britain is no longer in the European Union and tensions with the U.S. are rising, we had better pay attention.

“We know that we have to make some decisions here, both strategically and in terms of military policy,” German Chancellor Friedrich Merz told the Bundestag.

What exactly is Germany planning?

Most of France’s approximately 300 nuclear weapons are designed to be launched by ballistic missiles from submarines. The remainder consists of nuclear cruise missiles that can be deployed by the Rafale fleet. Handelsblatt wrote: “In the future, Germany could participate in French nuclear maneuvers and provide fighter jets or even submarines equipped with French nuclear missiles.”

Germany has fighter jets capable of carrying American nuclear weapons. It also produces submarines that have been exported to Israel and are capable of carrying nuclear-armed cruise missiles. The recent push for a European nuclear umbrella could also give fresh momentum to the Franco-German-Spanish Future Combat Air System armament project that envisions a modern stealth jet with a weapons bay large enough to carry nuclear cruise missiles.

So Germany could quickly extend the French nuclear umbrella.

However, France currently does not have any small tactical nuclear weapons that could play a more strategic role in future wars. Perhaps the two nations will discuss the joint development of new nuclear weapons of various sizes on French soil.

Right now, it appears unlikely that France will allow Germany to use its nuclear weapons at will. But with such cooperation, it would be difficult for France to stop a German submarine from firing a French nuclear weapon.

The Bible reveals that one way or another, Germany will use nuclear weapons in the most horrifying way possible.

In “France’s Deadly Ignorance About Germany,” Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry wrote:

To really understand what is going on, we have to turn to God’s Word. God prophesied today’s relationship between France and Germany and recorded it in your Bible. It not only reveals the rise of a European superpower, but also France’s specific role in it. As the late Herbert W. Armstrong taught, 90 percent of Bible prophecy pertains to the latter days beginning with the second half of the 20th century. This is the time that Jesus Christ spoke of in His Olivet prophecy (Matthew 24). Today, mankind is capable of causing “great tribulation” and threatening the existence of all humanity with nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction (verses 21-22). Compare Christ’s prophecy with our world today and you would have to agree that we are living in these days. … There will come a point when Germany goes into full attack mode against America and Britain. Many prophecies reveal this. At that point, France will think, What have we gotten ourselves into? But then it will be too late!

Could Germany mount French nuclear bombs on its submarines to attack American cities, betraying both the U.S. and France? This horrifying scenario seems unthinkable.

Germany today is seen as America’s and Britain’s ally. But Jeremiah 4:30 warns, “[T]hy lovers will despise thee, they will seek thy life.” Commenting on this verse, Mr. Flurry said in a 2023 Key of David program: “In other words, they’re not our friends, not the kind of people you want to give nuclear bombs to. And is that really something that any other nation would do?”

The Bible warns that nuclear bombs will be used in this betrayal!

Isaiah 6:11 prophesies that cities will “be wasted without inhabitant,” an end-time nuclear disaster. In the New Testament, Jesus Christ warned of the Great Tribulation, when no one would be saved alive if not for His intervention (Matthew 24:21-22). (To learn about Germany’s role in these prophecies, request our free booklet Nahum—An End-Time Prophecy for Germany, by Gerald Flurry.)

It’s not too late to turn to God to save us from this crisis. But God is sending this punishment because of our rank lawlessness. He will not save our nations or us individually from it unless we repent (Ezekiel 33:11).