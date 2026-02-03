Trump’s Secret Weapon Against Iran: Witkoff

After Iran’s government reportedly massacred some 36,500 of its own people, United States President Donald Trump promised, “Help is on the way.” We now get a glimpse of what “vengeance” looks like: Send Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to sign a piece of paper.

Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi are to meet in Istanbul on Friday, Axios reported. This would be the first meeting between the two nations since the U.S. bombed Iran’s nuclear facilities last June.

President Trump has stated that the main goal of the negotiations is to reach a final agreement for a nuclear deal.

While the U.S. strikes significantly damaged Iran’s nuclear program, Iran has rebuilt much of its enrichment capacity and reportedly has officially decided to build a warhead.

Dealing with the devil: Iran already had a nuclear deal: President Barack Obama’s 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. The only reason Iran signed that deal was because of the loopholes it provided to continue enrichment while removing sanctions.

The Iranian regime’s massacre of tens of thousands of its people shows it will do anything to remain in power and achieve its goals. Yet President Trump thinks reaching a deal as unenforceable as the last one will solve all problems.

“President Trump has done a lot of great things for America,” Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry wrote in the April 2025 Trumpet. “But he has a serious blind spot when it comes to peace negotiations and international diplomacy. This is a deadly weakness—one that, if he does not turn it around, will destroy the United States.” “[L]eaders like Steve Witkoff are sick in their reasoning and are faint of heart (Isaiah 1:5),” Stephen Flurry wrote in our May-June issue. “When they see something fearsome, they are afraid to face it! They would rather hear ‘smooth things’ and ‘deceits’ than take a hard look at the dangers facing America.”

The current administration is seriously misguided about how to bring about lasting peace. Unless this problem is dramatically rectified, as Gerald Flurry said, it “will destroy the United States.” Learn more in “Does Donald Trump Know the Way to Peace?”