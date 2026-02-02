Is the Canadian Army Being Integrated Into the German War Machine?

In 1980, Cpl. David Blondeau was posted to Western Germany as part of the nato Allied Command Europe Mobile Forces (amf). His unit was part of the 4th Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group (4 cmbg) based in Baden, Germany. Corporal (and later Sergeant) Blondeau was tasked with leading a mechanized platoon of M113 armored personnel carriers. The 4 cmbg acted as a quick reaction force to support the front-line American and German troops in case of a Soviet invasion.

Massive maneuvers were held in Germany every year, the location where the West thought the next world war would be fought. The possibility of nuclear war was a daily reality.

Twice during my father’s career in the Royal Canadian Regiment (rcr) he was posted to Germany: 1980–1982 and 1988–1990. Close relationships were developed with the Germans they met over the years. After liberating Germany from the Nazis 40 years earlier, Canadian troops took orders from the Wehrmacht. After operating with the Second German Corps for years, my family watched the Berlin Wall come down from the caf base in Baden.

That was the day everything changed. Germany was about to be reunited, and nato played a key role in resuscitating the German military.

Sgt. David Blondeau leads an armored platoon of M113 vehicles in West Germany.

As a founding member of nato in 1949, Canada has had an almost continual presence in Europe since the end of World War ii. Over nearly 80 years, the Canadian Armed Forces (caf) has developed close relations with many European countries—in particular, Germany.

nato is now at a turning point. After the Greenland crisis between United States President Donald Trump and Europe, a clear trans-Atlantic divide has developed, and the Atlantic community of nations is fragmenting. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has a clear agenda to pivot away from American influence financially, politically and militarily. The United States, the core of nato, has alienated the rest of the alliance, while European elites desire their own defense organization.

Soon, Canada will face an important choice: Should the caf support Trump’s military designs or continue in nato (or the next iteration) under European command?

This choice has massive ramifications for Canada’s future role. It also intersects with important Bible prophecies about future wars. The Bible warns of a devastating nuclear conflict between America and Germany. Which side will Canada be on?

Radical Transformation

The Canadian Armed Forces has a proud history. Its elite military reputation has primarily been fought on European soil against Germany. In both world wars, Canadian blood soaked the fields of Europe in the cause of freedom. Though smaller in number, we outperformed our allies and adversaries.

As a British commonwealth nation, and as a middle power, Canada has always played a supporting role. In the Boer War, World War i and World War ii, Canadian troops were usually integrated into British divisions or corps. caf units were patterned after the British regimental system, ranking hierarchy, and allegiance to the monarch. The connections between the traditions of the British military and caf were natural and integral.

After victory in World War ii, this began to change gradually with a string of liberal, and predominantly French, prime ministers who wanted to diminish Canada’s English heritage. This culminated in the premiership of Pierre Elliott Trudeau. The French, Marxist and Catholic radical had a two-pronged scheme to transform the caf: sever British heritage from all three branches and pivot toward cooperation with Germany.

As a middle power, Canada can’t survive on its own; it needs alliances. Trudeau was also extremely anti-American and wanted Canada to become linked to Europe.

The first prong was primarily achieved through unification and integration. The original legislation and idea were created in the Defense White Paper in the Lester Pearson administration, but its main implementation started when Trudeau succeeded Pearson as premier. Unification removed the three distinct service branches (Army, Navy, Air Force) and replaced them with “elements.” All three “elements” would wear the same green uniforms and have the same ranking hierarchy. It essentially blotted out any trace of British heritage in the forces, divorcing it from traditional ethos and principles, making it a blank slate to be redefined by Trudeau’s government. The action was strongly resented by all three branches and reversed in 1986, but the damage to morale and the resignation of senior officers had been accomplished.

The Germany–Canada Connection

The other vehicle Trudeau used to fulfill his ambitions was nato. Up until 1970 the Canadian detachment to nato was a full armored brigade (4 cmbg), including tanks, which made it equal in capability to the other major powers. The Trudeau government made a fateful decision in 1970 to change the role and capabilities of 4 cmbg to save costs and to further detach Canadian troops from British influence. 4 cmbg was being transferred to southern Germany, no longer under British command but under West German and American command.

“For Gen. Sir John Hackett, the British commander of northag, the departure of the Canadian brigade was disastrous,” states Never Pass a Fault: The Royal Canadian Regiment in Peace and at War 1946 to 2001. “He opined that its reassignment removed Canada from the ‘top table … from where we treated them as some of our best front-line troops’ to a ‘third line, as it were, reserve capability in Lahr …. This is disastrous and I never agreed with it.’” Canada’s top-tier reputation and role in nato was “about to be diluted for a new and uncertain role.”

For 200 years Canadian troops had served closely with British leadership. That was to be permanently broken. Never Pass a Fault continues: “These ties became severed as the Canadians came under American and German command. nato and American staff practices and procedures slowly displaced the British influences from 4 cmbg, a process also felt by units in Canada.”

After this change, 4 cmbg primarily served with the 2nd German Division. After fighting against the Wehrmacht in the world wars, they were now taking orders from it. This was not an insignificant change. nato was being used for a sinister purpose.

This agenda intensified in 1974 when West Germany changed its leadership.

Treacherous Friendship

On May 16, 1974, Helmut Schmidt, an avowed socialist and former Nazi war hero, became chancellor of Germany. As leader of the Social Democratic Party, he remained chancellor until 1982. Schmidt had commanded a German armored division on the Eastern Front and fought in the Ardennes offensive, earning an Iron Cross. Despite his Nazi past, he was able to enter local government in 1949. (In fact, most German politicians or bureaucrats after World War ii were former Nazis.)

The socialist Nazi Schmidt and the Marxist Trudeau became fast friends and developed a close relationship. This friendship further intertwined Canada with Germany’s military. In 1977, Schmidt leased Leopard 1 Main Battle Tanks to Canada, which later turned into defense contracts for Leopard mbts in 1978. Ever since, the Canadian military has procured Leopard tanks for its armor.

This began a significant pattern of Canadian-German procurement projects. The most significant was Germany’s 2025 purchase of Lockheed Martin Canada’s Combat Management System 330 for the German Navy Surface Fleet for more than $1 billion. Canada is also considering purchasing German submarines for its new program.

Schmidt is also credited with convincing Trudeau to invest more in defense and nato in the late 1970s—all of this investment was transferred into 4 cmbg, which German generals commanded.

This friendship was part of a larger agenda. West Germany was not a repentant nation, freed from its Nazi past; it was a facade hiding the Nazi underground.

Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry has proved for decades the existence of the Nazi Underground: Prominent Nazis went abroad to escape justice, and German industrialists agreed to continue the Nazi agenda clandestinely. This history is explained in Germany and the Holy Roman Empire.

One of the destinations for fugitive Nazis was Canada. At least 900 Nazis are known to have arrived in Canada. Yet the Canadian government has continued to hide their identities, refused to revoke citizenship or press charges. Trudeau is on record protecting Nazi war criminals while he was justice minister in 1967. It was following his administration that the government took a firm course to keep the list of Nazi criminals in Canada secret from the public. There are over 1 million top-secret documents on Nazis in Canada that the government refuses to declassify.

What is the motivation to shield Nazis from justice? Was Trudeau doing a favor for his close ex-Nazi friend to hide the underground?

Schmidt also helped Trudeau in his crusade to reform Canada’s constitution. According to Frederic Bastien’s book The Battle of London: Trudeau, Thatcher and the Fight for Canada’s Constitution, Schmidt played a key role in convincing Thatcher to adopt Trudeau’s measure to repatriate the Constitution of Canada. A former Nazi officer helped a radical Marxist radically transform Canada.

Trudeau is on record calling Schmidt and West Germany among Canada’s “most reliable friends.” This relationship, and Trudeau’s agenda for the caf, laid the foundation of what is happening now under Carney. It made Germany a viable alternative to American military cooperation.

The NATO Crossroads

After the fall of the Berlin Wall, the Canadian government stopped investing in making the caf battle ready and instead made it a poster board for progressivism. Gender and racial equality initiatives became the new focus of the caf. Currently, the goal is for 25 percent of service personnel to be women by 2026.

During the decade of Justin Trudeau’s reign in Canada, the caf continued this radical transformation. Trudeau used sexual assault allegations to purge senior leadership in the caf, opening the way for Gen. Jennie Carrigan to become chief of defense staff, the first woman to be the highest-ranking officer in a Western nation. Carrigan’s main accomplishment was chief of Professional Conduct and Culture from 2021 to 2024, where she spearheaded the sexual assault investigations and culture overhaul in the caf. She has been handpicked to lead the caf into a new era of identity.

Carney is pursuing the same Trudeau agenda of deepening ties with Europe in opposition to Donald Trump. By signing Canada into the ReArm Europe program, the Canadian industry will help build the European military machine. In 2024, Canada explored making an Arctic Defense Pact with Norway and Germany.

The nato alliance is at a crossroads. Trust between Europe and America is at an all-time low. President Trump is uninterested in maintaining a North Atlantic alliance; he desires a Western Hemisphere of American dominance instead, with an independent European military. The Trump administration even advised that a German general be made the nato supreme commander, taking over a role that Dwight D. Eisenhower held when Nazi Germany was defeated.

This leaves Canada in the middle. If military alliance and cooperation with America is impossible or unwanted, then what is the alternative for Canada? Is it possible that the Canadian Armed Forces may one day be a supporting force in the new German war machine?

The Bible prophesies that as America declines, another resurrection of the Holy Roman Empire will rise. At the heart of this future military juggernaut will be a resurgent Germany, a Germany the victors of World War ii helped resuscitate and empower. This new German war machine is prophesied to defeat the United States in nuclear war!

Unless there is a dramatic change of course, this is where Carney, the Liberal Party and the morality of the Canadian people have led us. There is a disturbing spiritual reason for this tragic history and future. It is a disaster of our own making.

For nearly 100 years the Trumpet and its predecessor, The Plain Truth, have been warning that our obedience to God is what leads to national success and disobedience leads to disaster. We have elected leaders who desire Canada to ally with the Holy Roman Empire, and there has been no national character repentance to change this spiritual sickness. Isaiah 3:12 warns that as a consequence of our decline, women would become our rulers. Hosea 5:13 warns that Ephraim (modern-day Britain and its commonwealth) would go to Germany for help—that is the current policy of the caf.

There is still time to turn toward God, but time is running out.

