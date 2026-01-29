“We are witnessing rapid political change,” German Chancellor Friedrich Merz told the German Bundestag today. To preserve the European ideal, he said, the European Union must “speak the language of power politics” and “become a European power.”

The chancellor is directly and openly calling for Germany to become more politically, diplomatically, economically and militarily aggressive.

Over the past few weeks, Europe has proved that it can compete with the world’s powers, and there is more to come. Merz praised Europe’s success in:

Drastically increasing military spending, led by Germany

Fending off the tariff threat issued by U.S. President Donald Trump after some European countries sent troops to Greenland

Signing the world’s largest free trade agreement with the mercosur countries in Latin America

countries in Latin America Concluding negotiations on another massive trade deal with India

Merz also noted that internal divisions continue to hinder EU progress.

In the context of the conflict with the U.S., he emphasized that “we are partners and allies, not subordinates,” nailing the coffin shut on the postwar order in which Germany was a defeated enemy, then a nato power subordinate to the U.S. in its standoff with the Soviet Union.

Merz claimed that the EU now represents the world’s largest free trade area and is “a normative alternative to imperialism and autocracy.”

While continuing to claim friendship with the U.S., Merz emphasized that he sees opportunities for Europe to unify, build its military, and form new alliances with powers other than the U.S.

That’s why the EU will host a special summit on February 12, partly initiated by the German chancellor, to strengthen European competitiveness.

Led by Germany, Europe is developing into a global power. But hurdles remain that can be overcome only by a more united Europe with an overarching leader. Europe is waking up to this reality, and Bible prophecy reveals it will soon overcome these obstacles.