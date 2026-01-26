Rupture in the Global Financial System

“Today I will talk about a rupture in the world order, the end of a pleasant fiction, and the beginning of a harsh reality,” said Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday. “[W]e live in an era of great power rivalry, that the rules-based order is fading, that the strong can do what they can, and the weak must suffer what they must.”

The speech was a hard dose of reality from the former governor of the Bank of Canada and Bank of England. “Intermediate powers” like Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, who have previously lived under American magnanimity, must find alternative alliances, he said.

In response to this new world order, Carney indicated that Canada is looking to China and the European Union for help. He called it “diversifying” and “buying insurance.”

“We are in the midst of a rupture, not a transition,” he warned.

We are headed for a “world of fortresses” or economic blocs, he said. As a result, economies “will be poorer, more fragile and less sustainable.” To combat this, he is pursuing new trade deals with mercosur and India.

“We know the old order is not coming back. We shouldn’t mourn it. Nostalgia is not a strategy,” he said. “The powerful have their power,” but the intermediate powers have options available to them.

Carney’s speech appears to have caught the attention of United States President Donald Trump. On Friday morning, the president messaged that Carney was disinvited from joining the new Board of Peace. The America-led initiative is seen as an attempt to create an institution to replace the United Nations, which Trump recognizes as corrupt and anti-American.

What’s interesting here is that Carney said on Tuesday that he wasn’t opposed to paying the $1 billion fee if it went to the people.

My guess is this is about the war or words between them both. pic.twitter.com/2jvJnYjm9b — Brian Lilley (@brianlilley) January 23, 2026

Carney’s speech comes as global economic warning signs are becoming increasingly apparent—and trust in the post-gold-standard monetary system appears to be in question.

On Friday, the price of gold nearly hit $5,000 per ounce. The price of silver crossed the $100-per-ounce mark for the first time in history.

When the price of gold jumps, it is a sign that people are worried. When it doubles in less than a year—and is up 10 times in value in 15 years—it is a warning that something is seriously wrong.

According to Ray Dalio, who manages the world’s largest hedge fund, the world is facing a “breakdown of the monetary order.” Speaking from Davos on Wednesday, he said America faces a stark choice. “Do you print money or do you let a debt crisis happen?”

America’s national debt is over $38 trillion. Unfunded government social liabilities are well over $100 trillion. Other nations are also in terrible shape.

“My grandchildren and great-grandchildren not yet born are going to be paying off this debt in devalued dollars,” Dalio said in another interview.

Consequently, fiat currencies and debt as a store of wealth are being questioned, says Dalio. They are not being held in the same way. “You can see it in the numbers of the central banks,” he said. “Just look at the fact that on the other side of trade deficits and trade wars, there are capital and capital wars.”

After the world transitioned from the gold standard in the 1970s, America became the primary beneficiary as the U.S. dollar became the world’s new reserve currency. This has given America enormous benefits. The world trusted that America would manage its currency responsibly, and American institutions and consumers benefited from a currency that better maintained its purchasing power than other currencies.

Yet now, trust in the dollar system appears to be in question. Nations are worried about each other and the safety of their dollar reserves.

On Wednesday, Poland’s central bank announced that it would purchase another 150 tons of gold.

“Our primary goal is to build an appropriate portfolio for these unstable geopolitical times, one that will guarantee Poland stability, security and credibility,” Bank of Poland board member Artur Sobon told Bloomberg News. “The price is not a primary consideration for us.”

Poland is not alone. Bullion buying by central banks has picked up steam after the world saw how easily Russia’s foreign dollar reserves were frozen following its invasion of Ukraine. Gold stored domestically can’t be easily confiscated. China and Russia are both big gold buyers.

India also appears to be trying to decouple from the dollar. Its holdings of U.S. treasuries have fallen to a five-year low. Instead, it is buying gold.

If central banks are buying bullion without considering price, that says a lot about their worry and their changing perception of the importance of holding dollars.

The world seems to be rupturing.

Old alliances are breaking down. A new order is rising.

Expect these trends to continue.

In 2021, Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry pointed out the danger of division. “The division developing between our nations is a deadly weakness,” he wrote. “Threats in the world are increasing. … Other nations are betraying and attacking America and Britain and Israel. Many Bible prophecies show these trends will intensify.”

Division is prophesied to help bring down America, Britain, Canada, Australia and Israel. “Manasseh shall devour Ephraim, and Ephraim Manasseh; Together they shall be against Judah” (Isaiah 9:21; New King James Version). Manasseh refers to the United States, and Ephraim to Britain and the British Commonwealth, including Canada and Australia. For proof of this, read The United States and Britain in Prophecy.

The previous verses of Isaiah 9 talk about the modern-day leaders of the nations of Israel being part of the cause of their nation’s problems. They cause the people to err. They cause people to sin.

Verse 20 says that economic problems will become so bad that brothers will steal from each other because of starvation.

The world’s central banks and the elites in Davos may think buying gold and silver will solve their problems. It won’t. The real solution is to turn to God and stop breaking His laws. Ezekiel 7:19 says economic conditions will become so bad that people will throw their gold and silver into the streets. Money can’t buy food if there isn’t any to buy.

Mark Carney is right. The world order is rupturing, and a new one is coming. But it isn’t the one that most people are expecting.