War Department Warns of China’s Military Rise

By 2027’s end, China plans to be capable of taking Taiwan, according to the United States Department of War’s 104-page report to Congress released on Dec. 23, 2025. The report shows China seeks a “strategic decisive victory,” which means a win with acceptable losses. While the target country is unspecified, the report assumes this means a planned war over Taiwan. China also wants to build its “strategic deterrence” against the U.S., which likely refers to further nuclear development.

Throughout 2024 and 2025, China made great strides in modernizing its military. Below are some specific areas of development highlighted by the U.S. War Department:

1. Nuclear Buildup

When Xi Jinping took office in 2012, China had 250 nuclear weapons. It now has around 600 and has plans to increase that number to 1,000 by 2030. China is also building the means to launch warheads in an attack. In September 2024, it test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile over 7,000 miles into the Pacific for the first time in over 40 years. According to the New York Times, based on the Pentagon’s report, “China’s shift to a more attack-ready nuclear force is well underway.”

2. Naval Buildup

Currently, the People’s Liberation Army’s Navy operates three aircraft carriers, including the Fujian CV-18, their first carrier built from scratch and commissioned last year. In 2025, they also claimed to have the first submarine-launched drone. By 2035, they want to have another six carriers, bringing their carrier fleet to nine. The planned pace of building is notable; their last aircraft carrier took nearly a decade to build, but they hope to build six more in the same time period.

At the same time, America’s shipbuilding lags. Just one of China’s shipyards in Jiangnan has more capacity than all U.S. shipyards combined.

3. Cyber

CrowdStrike reported that Chinese cyberattacks were up 150 percent in 2024. That same year, Chinese actors infected a “network of 200,000 worldwide Internet devices,” allowing them to evade future detection. The Pentagon’s report drew attention to China’s ability to infiltrate key U.S. infrastructure without detection. They pointed to Chinese malware such as Volt Typhoon, which infected key infrastructure for at least two years before discovery, prompting former fbi Director Christopher Wray to label it a “defining threat of our generation.” The report also noted China plans to use its cyber prowess in war: “China probably believes these capabilities are even more effective against militarily superior adversaries that depend on information technologies”—like the United States.

4. Space

In 2024, China increased its number of isr (surveillance) satellites by 67, bringing the total to roughly 500, which makes it easier to monitor nearby U.S. military assets. China is also working on directed energy weapons capable of shooting lasers to disable or destroy enemy satellites. And it isn’t stopping there: Through the private sector, it’s been working on boosting space launch abilities to “support dozens of additional launches per year.” This could be because China wants to colonize the moon. It was the first country to collect samples from the moon’s far side in June 2024, and it plans to continue sending unmanned vehicles there, eventually setting up an International Lunar Research Station on its surface. By 2030, it wants people on the moon.

5. Dissent Crackdown

Numerous high-ranking Chinese military officials are under investigation for corruption, and some have been removed over the past three years. Most notable was former National Defense Minister Gen. Li Shangfu. One of the People’s Liberation Army’s largest issues was a bloated chain of command. This leadership shakeup creates a more efficient and loyal fighting force for Xi Jinping.

Along with their military developments, the report labeled China’s three “core interests,” defined as “issues so central to China … that their official position is not subject to negotiation.” Those are:

“Defending and expanding China’s sovereignty and territorial claims” (meaning, annexing Taiwan)

Control of China by the Chinese Communist Party, as the only legal political group

Promoting China’s economic development

With goals like these, it’s certain China will not use its fast-rising military abilities for the benefit of the world.

The War Department’s report broke down their next goals:

By 2035, complete the modernization of national defense and the military.

By 2049, transform the Army into a “world-class force” and reach superpower status.

Impressive Rise

Just 50 years ago, China was a third-rate power with an insignificant, localized coastal defense force for its navy and a nuclear arsenal less than a third of its current size.

Now, as this report showcased, China is on track to threaten America’s military for the top spot. That rapid rise seems shocking, even unexpected. But the Bible prophesied this development nearly 3,000 years ago.

China’s rise points to key Bible passages referring to the “times of the Gentiles,” referring to the time we now live in when the influence of the descendants of Israel (nations like the United States; read The United States and Britain in Prophecy to understand) would fall, allowing countries like China to rise. This will lead to devastating destruction.

Isaiah 23 and Deuteronomy 28 prophesy of an end-time economic siege against the U.S. carried out by a group of powers, including “Chittim,” an ancient name for modern China. China’s rapidly growing might is a step toward this imminent siege against America. To learn more, read our Trends article “Why the Trumpet Watches the Rise of China as a Superpower.”