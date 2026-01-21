The Fight for Greenland

One of the world’s coldest places is heating up.

The Arctic is becoming a battleground: Russia is modernizing its military bases; China is sending icebreakers to open up new trade routes; the United States has threatened to invade Greenland and upend nato if necessary; and Denmark is working on a $2 billion Arctic security plan.

But watch Germany.

According to anonymous sources speaking to Reuters, White House officials are discussing cash payments to Greenlanders to convince them to secede from Denmark and join the United States. Even if Greenlanders reject this offer, President Donald Trump says he will find a way to stop what he sees as America’s most dangerous adversaries.

“We are going to do something in Greenland, whether they like it or not,” he told reporters on January 10, “because if we don’t do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland, and we’re not going to have Russia or China as a neighbor.”

Denmark technically controls this semiautonomous, strategically important landmass. Officials there and elsewhere in Europe have chafed at such bellicose language. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned President Trump that Danish troops have orders to defend it if Greenland comes under attack.

Officials in Germany have reacted more diplomatically.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz reminded President Trump on January 12 that Denmark is a nato ally and reiterated that he shares Trump’s concern for Greenland’s security. Merz is proposing an “Arctic Sentry” mission, modeled on nato’s “Baltic Sentry” operation, to monitor threats in the High North. He does not want Trump to unilaterally take over Greenland’s defenses. He would prefer that the U.S. act in conjunction with its nato allies to protect Greenland.

In short, he wants German involvement in the Arctic.

That seems like a reasonable policy if you assume Denmark and Germany are loyal allies of the U.S. But the Bible reveals that a German-dominated Europe is about to betray America!

The United States and the British Commonwealth descended from the biblical patriarch Joseph; France descended from Joseph’s brother Reuben; the Jews from another brother, Judah; the Irish and Danites from yet another brother, Dan. These and several other related nations are the modern Israelites!

The Germans descended from Assyria. These identities are key to understanding past, present and future events.

The Bible warns repeatedly of the end-time destruction of the U.S. and Britain. Deuteronomy 28:50-52 describe a nation of fierce countenance besieging end-time Israel economically. Isaiah 10:5 says Assyria will be the rod of God’s anger against end-time Israel. Hosea 9:1-3 foretell the end-time Israelites being carried away as slaves to foreign lands.

Another prophecy says, “The snorting of his horses was heard from Dan: the whole land trembled at the sound of the neighing of his strong ones; for they are come, and have devoured the land, and all that is in it; the city, and those that dwell therein. For, behold, I will send serpents, cockatrices, among you, which will not be charmed, and they shall bite you, saith the Lord” (Jeremiah 8:16-17).

The city of Dan was the northernmost point in the ancient kingdom of Israel and the location of a famous watchtower. This fact may help clarify Jeremiah’s prophecy. In the May 1996 Trumpet, the late Trumpet writer Ron Fraser pointed to this prophecy as evidence that Ireland may help an EU army conquer Britain. Yet Ireland constitutes only about half of the end-time tribe of Dan; the rest of the Danites are in Denmark and its colonies, such as Greenland and the Faroe Islands.

In ancient history, the watchmen from Dan heard the sound of the approaching Babylonian warhorses but failed to sound the alarm of an invasion. This history has strong parallels with events today.

Baron Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg, a man the Trumpet believes could become the end-time European strongman, also has eyes on Greenland. He has suggested Germany should work with Trump to defend it.

Jeremiah 8 is an end-time prophecy of a time when the bones of the kings of Judah are scattered for all to see (verses 1-2). This has never happened in history; the prophecy is for today. The ruins of the ancient city of Dan are in the Upper Galilee region of today’s Jewish state of Israel. The northernmost watchtower in the modern nations of Israel is Pituffik Space Base, part of the Kingdom of Denmark.

In the event of a nuclear strike on North America, troops at Pituffik Space Base are among the likeliest to hear the “snorting of his horses” and the “neighing of his strong ones.” Yet Jeremiah’s prophecy indicates that, for one reason or another, those who hear the approaching army fail to act.

Baron Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg, a man whom the Trumpet believes could become the end-time European strongman, also has eyes on Greenland. A year ago, he said about Donald Trump: “He is concerned with something that we Europeans have completely missed out on for decades, even though it should actually be in our interests. They are concerned with the geostrategic importance of Greenland, which for us has always been some kind of cold ice sheet, but where there are mineral resources under this cold ice sheet.”

Guttenberg has expressed strong dislike and even hatred for President Trump in the past; yet more recently, like Chancellor Merz, he has suggested that Germany should work with Trump to defend Greenland and the wider Arctic.

The Bible is explicitly clear, however, that America’s Assyrian “lovers” are going to rise up against them (Ezekiel 23:22). This means America’s trust in its German “allies” is dangerously misplaced!