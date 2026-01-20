Anti-ICE Mob Disrupts Minnesota Church

On Sunday, protesters stormed a Baptist church in St. Paul, Minnesota, where one of the pastors is the acting field director of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in St. Paul. The alarming incident is one of several recent signals of how tension over immigration in America is reaching a breaking point.

Video posted online by Black Lives Matter Minnesota shows protesters entering Cities Church. The pastor the protesters were looking for, David Easterwood, was not there, so the protesters confronted another pastor, saying, “How dare you claim to be a pastor of God, and you are involved in evil in our community.”

The Department of Justice announced an investigation, calling the protesters’ actions “desecrating a house of worship and interfering with Christian worshipers.”

The 2024 Republican Party platform promised to “seal the border,” “stop the migrant invasion,” and “carry out the largest deportation operation in American history.” After the Biden administration allowed 10 million additional illegal immigrants to cross into the United States, carrying out this deportation promise is a herculean task, especially as many leftists actively oppose it.

President Trump has threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act, and the U.S. Army has ordered about 1,500 active-duty soldiers from its 11th Airborne Division in Alaska to prepare for possible deployment to Minnesota.

The Bible prophesies that violence and insurrection in America will get worse as the remaining moral constraints loosen and trade wars intensify. In “The Real Agenda Behind Black Lives Matter,” Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry wrote: