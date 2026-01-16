Trump’s Insurrection Act Threat

If Minnesota officials can’t or won’t stop rioters from attacking federal agents enforcing immigration laws, President Donald Trump threatened yesterday, he’ll invoke the Insurrection Act.

“If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don’t obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the patriots of ice, who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the Insurrection Act, which many presidents have done before me, and quickly put an end to the travesty that is taking place in that once great state,” he posted on Truth Social.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on December 23 that the president could not deploy National Guard troops to Chicago to deal with rising crime, because his administration had “failed to identify a source of authority that would allow the military to execute the laws in Illinois.” But in a footnote to the majority opinion, Justice Brett Kavanaugh noted that the ruling “does not address the president’s authority under the Insurrection Act.”

That act, passed in 1807, empowers the president to deploy the U.S. military or National Guard to put down armed rebellion against the federal government.

The Supreme Court ruled in 1827 that the authority to decide whether a situation warrants invoking the Insurrection Act “belongs exclusively to the president.”

What is at stake here is more than unrest or even bloodshed limited to one American city. Ezekiel 5:12 prophesies about the end-time nations of Israel, principally America and Britain, and warns that, because these peoples have rejected God, one third of them will die from “pestilence.”

This word denotes civil war, rioting, terrorism and famine in the U.S., 10 times more deaths than in the Bolshevik Revolution, the bloodiest civil war in history.

Such bloodshed will be caused by more than just a crime wave. Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry writes in Ezekiel—The End-Time Prophet:

The pestilence, or plague of violence, will cause many health problems that lead to famine. Sewage disposal will be disrupted. Gas lines will be broken. Jobs will be lost. Society will unravel, and the collective panic will bring a stock market disaster! It will get so bad that violence and famine will take millions of lives! … Terrorist attacks, rioting and burning are the main thrust of the pestilence described in Ezekiel 5. And this rioting will spread to other Israelite nations!

Thomas Jefferson signed the Insurrection Act to help the president prevent such calamities, but cities in America and the other nations of Israel are filled with sin and rebellion against God—and no emergency measures can stop them from experiencing the dire consequences.