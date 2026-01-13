Hamas Terrorists Infiltrated Gaza’s NGOs

Conditions in Gaza are brutal. Palestinians are starving. Donate now! People throughout the world have seen messages like these soliciting money for various nongovernmental organizations (ngos). However, internal Hamas documents reveal that the terrorist group responsible for the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre—as well as for the war in Gaza, the use of human shields, and other moral and legal crimes—also thoroughly infiltrated numerous international aid organizations in Gaza.

Those who supported charities and other ngos in Gaza were indirectly supporting Hamas’s brutal rule over Gazans and its genocidal mission against the Jewish state.

A report from ngo Monitor “confirms the worst fears surrounding humanitarian aid in Gaza,” Bild reported today, citing exclusive insight obtained from the Israeli group.

Hamas used so-called guarantors as senior officials within Doctors Without Borders, Oxfam, Save the Children, Handicap International, the Norwegian Refugee Council and every other ngo in Gaza. According to the Hamas documents, their mission was to infiltrate and put these organizations under constant technological surveillance. This infiltration extended Hamas’s tyranny over the Gazan population and kept its terrorist organization alive.

The German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development told Bild:

The German government is aware of the allegations of embezzlement of funds and infiltration by Hamas at the aforementioned ngos in Gaza and takes these allegations very seriously.

However, the spokesman claims that there is “no evidence of misconduct or political influence.” Yet as ngo Monitor wrote:

The evidence confirms that ngos in Gaza do not operate independently or neutrally. Rather, they are embedded in an institutionalized framework of coercion, intimidation and surveillance that serves Hamas’s terror objectives.

Back in 2021, Germany’s Pforzheimer Zeitung wrote: “Germany has played its part in exploding hatred of Israel and Jews in the Palestinian territories. For years, Berlin has ignored warnings that German taxpayers’ money also finances Arabic textbooks that demonize Israel and declare Jews to be enemies of Islam. Likewise, the German government looks on idly as Palestinian President [Mahmoud] Abbas misuses international funds to generously ‘compensate’ families of terrorists. The worse the crime, the higher the reward. In the Palestinian autonomous regions, murderers of Jews are glorified as ‘martyrs,’ and schools and sports stadiums are named after them. The seeds of hatred are now sprouting.”

Numerous governments and other entities supported Gaza’s supposedly charitable and supposedly independent nongovernmental organizations, but Germany’s complicity in keeping Palestinian terrorist groups alive is worthy of special scrutiny. The Bible reveals that this is not accidental. It is part of a long history of cooperation that will re-erupt into major violence in the near future.