Russia’s War in Ukraine Longer Than Soviet Fight Against Nazi Germany

Today marks 1,419 days since Russia launched a war on Ukraine with the goal of capturing Kyiv and forcing a quick regime change. Almost four years later, Russia is nowhere near achieving that goal.

In contrast, it took the Soviets (in alliance with the U.S. and Britain) 1,418 days to rebuff a Nazi invasion and seize Berlin. Germany’s n-TV.de wrote that the comparison “reveals just how weak the Russian Army is.” It’s hard to disagree.

Compare that embarrassment with recent Western military interventions.

On January 3, the U.S. neutralized Venezuelan defense systems from Iran, Russia and China and seized Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro overnight. The nation is now effectively at the mercy of the U.S.

Last June, Israel conducted coordinated strikes on dozens of Iranian military installations and established air superiority within days.

These comparisons are doubly humiliating for Russia. Not only has it failed to achieve a similar feat in Ukraine, but Venezuela and Iran were its allies, using its military technology.

Despite these realities, however, Europe is responding to Russia as though it were a civilizational threat, using this as a pretext for significant military buildup.

Just three days after Russia’s invasion, Germany announced a €100 billion special fund to bolster the country’s military capabilities. (Meanwhile, it blocked meaningful sanctions and weapons deliveries to Ukraine.)

Three years later, Germany is spending hundreds of billions more to arm, yet its support for Ukraine remains limited.

Germany purchases most of its military technology from the U.S., Israel and German or European arms manufacturers. It also houses U.S. nuclear bombs. One would think that it need not fear a Russian invasion anytime soon. Why then the urgency to militarize?

“Germany’s duplicitous behavior is easy to understand,” Gerald Flurry wrote in 2022, explaining that Germany and Russia are working together “to empower themselves and each other at the expense of Europe and the U.S.-led world order. Both want to tear down that order and build themselves into great empires!”

That is exactly what is happening.

President Vladimir Putin has transformed his country into a war machine, developed new military strategies and technology, and gained the support of China and India in its war effort. The brutality of the war proves once more that Putin is the prophesied prince of Russia spoken of in Ezekiel 38.

Meanwhile, Germany has been building its own military empire, as prophesied in Revelation 17.

Neither of these nations has yet reached the power they are prophesied to have, but the war in Ukraine has brought them much closer.