Will Soaring Gold and Silver Ever Come Down?

After reaching record highs in 2025, the price of both gold and silver has continued to rise significantly in the early days of 2026. Last year gold rose 65 percent to more than $4,500 an ounce, and it is now over $4,600. Silver has been even more explosive, rising more than 180 percent last year by some metrics, and now trading over $85.

These were the sharpest increases since the rampant inflation, dollar devaluation and Soviet and Iranian crises of 1979.

Rising U.S. federal debt, protectionist policies, and economic and geopolitical uncertainties, including fears of a U.S. invasion of Venezuela, increased demand for these and other assets seen as safe havens in times of crisis—and reduced demand for the dollar.

How long will the precious metals keep rocketing skyward? Continued instability could boost them still higher in the short term. But Bible prophecy has a bearish long-term prognosis. It warns of economic collapse and massive wars coming that get so bad that even gold will no longer be a safe haven.

Ezekiel 7:19 prophesies that people who refuse to repent of their evil and then suffer the violent consequences “shall cast their silver in the streets, and their gold shall be removed: their silver and their gold shall not be able to deliver them in the day of the wrath of the Lord ….”

Good news: However, this devastating crisis has a purpose. Once the Americans, British, Israelis and other descendants of ancient Israel—and all nations—finally recognize their sins and what they have caused, they will finally repent.

The Bible forecasts that Jesus Christ will return to stop the economic and physical carnage, establish God’s government on Earth, and enforce just laws that, among other things, will produce a new, stable economic system.

“A fixed standard will be set up, and values will never change,” Herbert W. Armstrong wrote in Mystery of the Ages, basing his forecast on Bible prophecy. “No more speculating or gambling on other people’s ability. Never again will any person become rich from investing in the labors and creative ability of another person. No more stock markets, world banks, financing centers, insurance companies, mortgage companies, loan agencies or time payments.”

To learn more about God’s economic system, soon to be established, request your free copy of The Wonderful World Tomorrow—What It Will Be Like, by Herbert W. Armstrong.