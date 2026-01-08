Another Syrian Civil War?

Fighting between Syrian government forces and Kurdish fighters in the northern city of Aleppo has entered its third day. At least 12 people have been killed, according to reports, and tens of thousands of civilians have fled. The Syrian government has designated Kurdish majority neighborhoods as “closed military areas” while the Kurdish militia Syrian Democratic Forces called the move a “criminal attempt” of forced displacement.

After the 2024 overthrow of dictator Bashar Assad, a new regime with roots in an al Qaeda affiliate took over Syria. The U.S. had listed its new president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist up until two months ago. Sharaa’s notionally reformed regime has tried to forcibly integrate the Syrian Democratic Forces and other autonomous Kurdish groups into the central military structure, but the Kurds, who have been persecuted in Syria for decades, are nervous the Sharaa regime will do the same thing.

So far, the fighting has been mostly restricted to Aleppo, but this could easily expand into a new civil war.

As the Syrian crisis continues to take twists and turns, the Trumpet forecasts that, one way or another, Syria will become part of an alliance between Middle Eastern and European powers described in Psalm 83. Read what the Bible says and what it means for Syria’s future in Chapter 4 of Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry’s booklet The King of the South.