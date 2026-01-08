Israel and Syria Set Up Hotline

Israel and Syria restarted United States-brokered security talks on Monday and Tuesday in Paris, the first time in almost half a year. This was the first time Israel had sent civilian representatives, as opposed to military representatives, to speak with the new regime. But the outcome, according to Bible prophecy, will not be what Israel hopes.

The meetings resulted in:

Israel and Syria agreed to a “dedicated communication cell,” or intelligence-sharing network, as a forum to de-escalate military conflict. The joint statement also referenced potential “commercial opportunities.”

Reportedly, Israel also agreed to suspend military operations against Syria. Israel has yet to confirm this.

Syria’s current government, led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa, is run by rebels formerly tied to al Qaeda. Many major events, like the massacres of religious minorities last year, suggest the government is still influenced by its old ideology. Nevertheless, the U.S. has done everything it can to reintegrate Syria into the international community. This includes pressuring Israel to make deals like this one, which the U.S. openly states it hopes will lead to full normalization. In this case, Israel is apparently required to share intelligence with Sharaa’s government.

A prophecy in Psalm 83 mentions “the Hagarenes” (verse 6), or the ancient inhabitants of Syria, in an alliance formed so “that the name of Israel may be no more in remembrance” (verse 4). (This prophecy’s end-time relevance is explained here.) Based on Psalm 83, Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry wrote the following after President Trump brokered normalization between Israel and the United Arab Emirates during his first term:

We all want peace. But sadly, these recent peace pacts have a deadly flaw. Biblical prophecy gives us deep insight into these agreements. It actually foretells that moderate Arabs will unite, somewhat like we are now seeing. But they are prophesied not to cooperate with the United States or Israel! … While it seems that these nations are moving away from radicalism and violence, we must look beneath the surface. After all, this prophecy reveals that they will take “crafty counsel”—subtle and shrewd dealing. This sure prophecy shows that these nations will ally to try to blot out the name of Israel forever! That is intense hatred!

Syria right now is led by a far more radical government than is the United Arab Emirates. If those words applied to the original Abraham Accords, they surely apply to the discussions between the U.S., Israel and Syria today. These countries are cozying up to Syria’s al Qaeda regime to their own peril.