Israel Trying to Fill U.S.-Size Void—With Germany

Over the past four years, Europe and the Middle East have been the scene of bloody wars. Meanwhile, the United States has signaled its intent to withdraw from these regions. It won’t be easy to fill the void left by the U.S. superpower, so some are looking to the blossoming German-Israeli relationship. However, Bible prophecy warns against it.

In “Israel, Germany’s Rekindled Alliance Presents a Strategic Opportunity,” Lev Stesin wrote for the Jerusalem Post on December 28:

The West needs a strong, assertive Germany. Israel needs a friend on a continent that is in decline, and lost to dreams and misplaced expectations. … When a superpower takes a leave of absence, both militarily and politically, it is the diverse strengths of former allies that, combined, may bring the security and stability formerly guaranteed by the withdrawing superpower.

As the U.S. withdraws, Germany and Israel are uniting to fill the void. Of all Europe’s countries, Germany appears to be Israel’s best friend. Stesin explained:

Germany has the largest, and the strongest, economy in Europe. It is a founding member of the [European Union] and the most active political force on the continent. It is, since the days of its unification, the strongest European country in every aspect. In that capacity, it is a very important, some may argue, indispensable ally of the Jewish state. … Israel needs Germany as a bridge to the continent. Europe is, and likely will continue to be, Israel’s largest export market. If the United States is Israel’s ally, making sure the Security Council does not go rogue against Israel, then Germany’s role is similar in the EU. It keeps the EU’s policies vis-à-vis Israel in check, lest France, especially under the leadership of President Emmanuel Macron, joins forces with Turkey in a united front against Israel. Germany has been a good friend of Israel’s, but with Chancellor Friedrich Merz assuming power, the friendship is moving toward a strategic partnership.

This partnership promises to be most lucrative for Germany’s military ambitions.

In early December, Israel handed Germany its Arrow 3 missile defense system. Just weeks later, the Bundestag approved an expansion of the purchase contract with Israel, raising the total price to $6.7 billion.

The deal, the largest weapons export in Israel’s history, signals the beginning of a new chapter in Israeli-German relations. For years, Germany has been Israel’s second-largest arms supplier. Now Israel will arm its historic nemesis.

This has a crucial advantage for Germany. Stesin wrote:

Many modern, sophisticated military systems take decades to develop, costing billions of dollars. The only alternative is to buy them from reliable partners. … Israel produces multiple military platforms, such as the Arrow defense system, which Germany needs quickly and cannot rapidly produce on its own, and cannot buy almost anywhere else. Those platforms and systems have an advantage that no other Western military possesses: They are all battle-tested and have proven their capabilities and effectiveness during the last two years of the conflict with Hamas, Iran, Hezbollah and the Houthis.

Israel is happy to help. By forging closer ties with Germany, it not only hopes to strengthen its economic standing and military preparedness but also seeks to win a strategic partner against a common enemy: Iran.

United Against Iran

By selling its Arrow 3 system to Germany, Israel is helping Germany defend itself against the Iranian threat. This may be a strategic move, as Israel hopes Germany will support it in confronting the Iranian regime.

For years, Israel has fought Iranian terrorist proxies in the region, yet it faces increasing international pressure, including from the U.S., to give in to the terrorists. While governments around the world increasingly shun Israel and empower terrorists and terroristic regimes, Germany is opening its arms to Israel.

German military strategists are also concerned about missiles from Iran. When Israel attacked Iran’s uranium enrichment facilities, Chancellor Merz said it was doing the West’s dirty work.

“It is entirely possible that ballistic missiles from Iran will target Europe in the future. Arrow 3 protects against this,” Israel’s ambassador to Germany, Ron Prosor, said. “Israel is proud to be able to make a concrete contribution to Germany’s security.” In 2022, Al-Monitor called Arrow 3 Germany’s “long-term plan against Iran.”

The Israelis see in Germany an ally against Iran. In a way, they are right. Germany is keenly interested in confronting Iran in the region. However, there is a “hidden danger in Germany’s ‘alliance against Iran,’” as Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry pointed out in the July 2024 Trumpet issue. To understand this danger, we must understand Bible prophecy.

Daniel 11 prophesies of a clash “at the time of the end” between “the king of the south” (Iran and its radical Islamic proxies) and “the king of the north” (a German-led European power). “And at the time of the end shall the king of the south push at him: and the king of the north shall come against him like a whirlwind, with chariots, and with horsemen, and with many ships; and he shall enter into the countries, and shall overflow and pass over. He shall enter also into the glorious land …” (verses 40-41).

Germany is prophesied to conquer Iran. This will be much more feasible with an effective missile protection shield, especially considering that Iran claims to have most of Europe already in range and has repeatedly threatened to use its missiles against Europe.

Daniel 11 also reveals that after Germany attacks Iran, it will enter the “glorious land,” or Israel. The Hebrew word for enter in this verse indicates a peaceful entry. Mr. Flurry explained: “The Germans will undoubtedly be invited in as a peacekeeping force—to militarily secure Jerusalem from the engulfing violence.”

To this point, Israel will still trust Germany as an ally—but as the Bible prophesies of a betrayal. Read “The Hidden Danger in Germany’s ‘Alliance Against Iran’” for a full explanation.

Misplaced Trust

Consider that the descendants of Holocaust survivors are now providing the descendants of their tormentors with one of the most advanced and important weapons systems in the world.

For the millions of Jews who died in German concentration camps, this turn of events would have been unthinkable. Likewise, it would be unfathomable to the many brave American and British soldiers who lost their lives stopping the German Holocaust.

Yet 80 years later, the Jewish people are helping to fortify Germany, which would increase the cost of stopping it militarily should its bloodthirsty nature reawaken.

The end of this chapter in German-Israeli relations has already been written in Bible prophecy, and it paints a picture more frightening than the horrors of the Holocaust.

Psalm 83 describes an unprecedented alliance against Israel (which prophetically includes not only the Jewish nation but also Britain, the United States and other descendants of the ancient Israelites). Verse 4 reads: “They have said, Come, and let us cut them off from being a nation; that the name of Israel may be no more in remembrance.”

As Mr. Flurry explained in “The Hidden Danger in Germany’s ‘Alliance Against Iran,’” Germany is right at the heart of this plot.