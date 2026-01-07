At a summit in Paris yesterday, a “coalition of the willing” of mainly European nations pledged to guarantee Ukraine’s security in the event of a ceasefire with Russia. Unlike previous agreements, the proposal also had the support of the United States. Russia has not agreed to a ceasefire, but this agreement demonstrates that European nations are preparing to guarantee their own security. And Russia is not the only threat they seek to counter.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz indicated that Germany could contribute to multinational forces monitoring a ceasefire in Ukraine with troops based in neighboring territory. He added that, for now, Germany is “not ruling anything out.”

Germany has already established a permanent military base in Lithuania and has a temporary deployment of fighter jets in Poland, as well as various other military missions in Europe, including Romania, the Balkans and Greece.

During his visit to Lithuania on January 5, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said, “We must counter the threat posed by Russia through strong European unity. To this end, it is crucial that we prepare to defend ourselves and our freedom more independently.” “More independently” means without the help of the U.S., and in some cases even against the U.S.

In light of the U.S. president’s threats to seize Greenland, Merz, along with the leaders of Denmark, Italy, Poland, Spain and the UK, signed a joint statement that reads: “It is for Denmark and Greenland, and them only, to decide on matters concerning Denmark and Greenland.”

The British Guardian called it “a rare European rebuke to the White House.”

None of this would be possible without Germany’s recent drastic military transformation. From 2023 to 2024, Germany rose from seventh to fourth place among the world’s largest military spenders, behind only the United States, China and Russia. This year, the government unlocked hundreds of billions of dollars in additional funding by removing the debt cap on military spending.

Germany is, by far, the largest military spender in Europe. And Bible prophecy shows that its military presence in Europe will be different from that of the U.S. Revelation 17 prophesies that Germany will lead a European military unification. The Bible refers to this emerging empire as a “beast,” and it is prophesied to destroy many nations.