Europe Skittish After Trump’s Maduro Operation

After the United States operation to topple Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro, some European heads are reacting in interesting ways that reveal not only their opinion of U.S. President Donald Trump, but their own ambitions for the future.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni deemed the operation legitimate. But German Chancellor Frederick Merz dodged questions by saying, “The legal assessment of the U.S. intervention is complex and requires careful consideration.”

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen claimed he is worried that Trump will conduct similar operations in Greenland, effectively ending the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk issued a dire warning about the future of Europe, saying the Continent is “finished” if it does not unite into a superstate capable of standing up to President Trump.

Trump has made stark statements about the strategic importance of Greenland and his willingness to acquire it.

“We’ll get it … one way or another,” he told Congress in March, telling nbc News that same month, “We’ll get Greenland. Yeah, 100 percent … there’s a good possibility that we could do it without military force—but I wouldn’t take anything off the table.” In the Oval Office in October, he said, “We’ll go as far as we have to go.”

These are dramatic and disruptive statements about a nato ally that the U.S. has signed a treaty promising to defend. President Trump has focused on nonmilitary options, however, offering to buy Greenland and dealing with it much differently than he dealt with Maduro, a narco-terrorist dictator conducting anti-U.S. policy and supported by U.S. adversaries.

But the more important but hidden factor here is that Denmark and the European Union have strategic plans of their own.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on May 29 that she dreamed of a united Europe from “the Western Balkans to Ukraine and Moldova. From Greenland to the United Kingdom and beyond.”

European Union officials do not want Greenland to secede from Denmark and join the U.S., so they are seizing on Trump’s action in Latin America to make him look dangerous.

This growing enmity between the U.S. and EU is important to watch. The Bible contains over 100 prophecies warning about the end-time nations of Israel (which include the U.S. and Britain) being destroyed by a revived Holy Roman Empire. Rather than expecting President Trump to invade EU territory, we should expect the exact opposite.