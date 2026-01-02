Nazi Scandal Shocks Germany

The German military is investigating incidents in its elite paratrooper regiment involving excessive drinking, cocaine abuse, salutes to Adolf Hitler and an alleged Nazi party.

The findings, first published by Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung on December 29, have rocked Germany. But considering Germany’s rapid militarization, they should shock the entire world.

More than 200 criminal and disciplinary charges are under investigation involving 63 individuals.

At least 30 of those are accused of right-wing extremist and anti-Semitic acts.

Approximately 20 personnel have already been dismissed from the Bundeswehr, and others have been prohibited from wearing a uniform.

Given that the German Armed Forces has only 4,400 paratroopers, these revelations are astonishing. These are only the incidents that have been exposed: How many more are hidden? And how many more soldiers knew what was going on but remained silent or even sympathized?

“When we found out what was happening in Zweibrücken, we were practically speechless,” Commander of the Field Army Harald Gante told FAZ. “By the events themselves, but also by the way they were handled.”

Euronews wrote: “The elite Bundeswehr unit allegedly allowed a culture of misconduct to persist for years, such as anti-Semitism, sexual assault and violent rituals.”

The story echoes similar cases:

In 2020, a company of Germany’s elite Special Forces Command engaged in enough far-right behavior to be completely dismantled.

In 2021, members of a platoon stationed in Lithuania sang a birthday serenade for Hitler amid wider allegations of sexual assault and insults with racist slogans.

In each case, the reports reveal unbelievable tolerance by superior officers.

Germany is seeking to increase its military by tens of thousands. This will make it more difficult to avoid introducing more Nazi sympathizers into its ranks, and to prevent radicalization among the troops. If war breaks out, will Germany ban its radical soldiers from fighting, or will it allow them back into its ranks?

The Nazis who committed the horrible crimes of World War ii were human beings, but a radical mindset and the frequent use of drugs turned them into monsters.

After the war, the Allies assessed the horrors of the concentration camps and the cruelty of Nazis warfare. They vowed to never let it happen again. Their pledge has failed. Germany is militarizing, and its Nazi past is reviving—just as the Bible prophesied.