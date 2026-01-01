Where Will Cyprus’s EU Presidency Take Europe?

Cyprus assumes the European Union’s six-month rotating presidency today. This role is just one of many in the EU’s bureaucratic system. However, Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides “can make quite a lot out of very little,” Germany’s Süddeutsche Zeitung wrote on December 29.

Christodoulides’ primary goal is to make the EU more autonomous through “security, defense and readiness.” But while the EU’s primary security concerns are centered on Russia’s war in Ukraine, Christodoulides wants the EU to focus more on the Middle East—and here Cyprus may play a crucial role.

When presenting his priorities on December 21, Christodoulides said that the EU needs to be “capable of responding swiftly and effectively to crisis situations.”

Cyprus has often been described as “unsinkable aircraft carrier.” Its proximity to the Middle East allows for swift deployments into the region. Cypriot Foreign Minister Ioannis Kombos said:

Normally this part of the world is associated with crises and Europeans get engaged when they have a crisis to manage. But this is also a region of opportunities.

Christodoulides’ goals for Cyprus’s EU presidency must be closely watched, as they align with Germany’s goals—and with Bible prophecy.

“Why should you be concerned about this small island in the Mediterranean?” Gerald Flurry asked in our May-June 2013 Trumpet. “Cyprus is one of the world’s most strategic pieces of property. It will play a significant role in the near future, and will probably be the launching pad for World War iii!”

Mr. Flurry’s article “Why Germany Conquered Cyprus” reveals that Cyprus is being prepared to serve as a military staging ground for Europe’s prophesied conquest of the Middle East.