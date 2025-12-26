Wait, Isn’t America Churching Up?

More evidence undermining the notion of America’s “religious revival”: Religiously unaffiliated people are fast increasing, and churches are closing by the thousands. Axios calls it the nation’s “fastest religious shift in modern history”:

The great unchurching of America comes as identity and reality are increasingly shaped by non-institutional spiritual sources—YouTube mystics, TikTok tarot, digital skeptics, folk saints and AI-generated prayer bots.

Key findings from recent data:

Almost 30 percent of U.S. adults now report no religious affiliation, a one-third increase since 2013 (per the Public Religion Research Institute).

Among 18-to-29-year-olds, the unaffiliated share has grown to 38 percent.

57 percent of Americans rarely or never attend religious services, up from 40 percent in 2000 (Gallup).

An estimated 15,000 churches have closed this year, significantly outpacing new openings.

This shift away from institutional religion is leaving many church buildings empty and reducing their role as community centers for events, support groups and social services. Megachurches show some resilience but not enough to counteract the broader trend.

Axios reports that evidence of religious resurgence is anecdotal; prri ceo Melissa Deckman sees “no widespread academic or mainstream evidence of a large-scale national religious awakening.” The emerging religious map is “digital, more secular, decentralized and deeply fragmented.”

Those hoping and praying for a revival are going to find themselves disillusioned. Modern Americans are like their ancient Israelite forefathers, when “every man did that which was right in his own eyes” (Judges 21:25).

