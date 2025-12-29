How Ukraine Prepares Germany for the War of the Future

Over the past four years, Germany has not only observed the war in Ukraine, it has also become an integral part of the country’s military-industrial complex. This cooperation has provided Germany with battlefield feedback that “has proven crucial for rapid innovation,” defense analysis website SLDinfo wrote on August 16. “German systems undergo continuous improvement based on Ukrainian combat experience, with development cycles compressed from years to months.”

The bloody battlefield has provided what no simulator or testing ground could. Furthermore, the ongoing war has prompted the German government to allocate hundreds of billions of euros to the military, sparking the emergence of military start-ups and the repurposing of civilian industries for military purposes.

During Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Berlin, Germany and Ukraine unveiled a 10-point plan for intensive military cooperation. The cooperation will include an increased focus on joint ventures and joint procurement, among other things. On the same day, Germany’s Quantum Systems and Ukraine’s Frontline Robotics announced the creation of Europe’s first fully automated, industrial-scale drone production line for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. A corresponding press release reads:

The production line will combine Ukrainian battlefield-proven technology with German industrial automation, creating a new model of cross-border defense co-production: the German Model. It will also open employment opportunities in Germany for Ukrainians.

“Ukrainians have revolutionized the drone war; now we will revolutionize the industrial war together. For Quantum Systems, this is the logical next step of our proven track record in support of Ukraine. Together with Frontline Robotics, we will build on our proven experience and create Europe’s first foreign production capacity at this scale for Ukraine,” said Sven Kruck, co-ceo of Quantum Systems.

But is Germany’s support for Ukraine really altruistic? Consider what SLDinfo observed:

Germany has emerged as Ukraine’s most critical drone technology partner since February 2022, fundamentally transforming both nations’ defense capabilities through unprecedented industrial cooperation. German companies have delivered over 900 advanced reconnaissance and strike drones to Ukraine while establishing full manufacturing facilities on Ukrainian soil—a level of wartime defense cooperation unmatched in modern history. This partnership has not only supercharged Ukraine’s evolution into a drone warfare superpower but can impact on or empower Germany’s own military transformation, accelerating its shift from traditional defense procurement to an agile, innovation-focused approach emphasizing mass production and autonomous systems. The strategic implications extend far beyond immediate military support. Through supporting Ukraine’s drone operations, Germany has gained invaluable real-world battlefield data that is reshaping its own military doctrine, industrial policy and defense investment priorities.

The article discusses the involvement of German military companies Quantum Systems, Helsing, Rheinmetall and Hensoldt. It then states: “The German-Ukrainian partnership has evolved from emergency aid to strategic industrial cooperation through comprehensive technology transfer programs.”

It also states that “German-supported drones have contributed to Ukraine’s most successful operations, including the devastating June 2025 Operation Spider’s Web that destroyed over 40 Russian aircraft across four airbases using strikes reaching 4,000-plus kilometers into Russian territory.”

The Ukraine war has become an invaluable tool for Germany’s preparations for the war of the future.

Over the summer, military officials from Italy, Germany, France, Austria, Belgium, Cyprus and Greece attended military exercises near Rome where “EU armies tested drone-to-robot resupply missions, using front-line scenarios developed with Ukrainian experts,” Euromaidan Press wrote in “Europe Just Ran Its First War Game With Drones and Robots—Ukraine Helped Design It.”

The exercise was organized by the European Defense Agency (eda) and combined the use of autonomous unmanned aerial and ground vehicles.

“The war in Ukraine reshaped our understanding of defense innovation, compressing years of development into weeks through rapid prototyping, adaptability and tight collaboration among armed forces, engineers and civilians,” eda’s ceo André Denk told Defense News.

Germany’s partnership with Ukraine goes beyond sharing technological innovations. Christian Freuding, the highest-ranking soldier in the German Army, told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung on November 20:

I have agreed with my Ukrainian counterpart that we want to bring veterans to Germany. These soldiers will then be able to report at our training schools, where our officer candidates and noncommissioned officers are trained, on how the war is conducted and what it can mean. And these experiences will then be incorporated into practical training by Ukrainian instructors.

Reuters headlined in July, “Germany Plots the Future of Warfare,” stating that its plan to nearly triple its regular defense budget to around $175 billion by 2029 would “go into reinventing the nature of warfare.” Commenting on the article, Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry wrote in “Germany Is Arming for World War III”:

Those with a basic understanding of German military history should be frightened by such statements! Germany is indeed “reinventing the nature of warfare.” And Bible prophecy reveals it will suddenly start World War iii!

Regarding Germany’s increasing focus on drone warfare, he wrote:

A nuclear weapon dropped on a populated city causes instant mass death and destruction. Drone swarms could also cause mass casualties and potentially even strategically greater destruction in a wider operational area. The kind of attack that would have taken several prohibitively expensive fighter jets, missiles and submarines in the past can now be accomplished by cheaply manufactured drones. This is a frightening development in warfare! Those drone swarms could also be used to neutralize another nation’s ability to use nuclear weapons. This would effectively end the “mutually assured destruction” that has helped prevent a world war. We got a small taste of that in Ukraine’s June 1 drone strike on Russia’s strategic nuclear bombers. However, in that attack the drones were few in number and largely guided by human operators.

We are at the cusp of a dramatic military revolution. There is only one way to know where it is leading. We must look to God and what He revealed in the Holy Bible.

Revelation 17, which prophesies the resurrection of the Holy Roman Empire, shows that the same empire that brought the perils of World War ii is prophesied to rise again (request a free copy of Germany and the Holy Roman Empire to learn more).

“The beast that thou sawest was, and is not; and shall ascend out of the bottomless pit, and go into perdition: and they that dwell on the earth shall wonder, whose names were not written in the book of life from the foundation of the world, when they behold the beast that was, and is not, and yet is” (verse 8).

This verse and current events prove that Germany’s warlike mentality has never died. It is again preparing for another world war. Thankfully, this will be the last war Germany starts, as it will lead to the return of Jesus Christ (verse 14).