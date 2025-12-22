Reuters: Putin Aims to Re-create the Soviet Union

Reports from six United States intelligence agencies consistently caution that Russian President Vladimir Putin still intends to conquer all of Ukraine and other former Soviet territory in Europe, Reuters reported on Friday.

The agencies have consistently warned since the beginning of Putin’s full-scale war in February 2022 that his ambitions extend far beyond Crimea and Eastern Ukraine. This aligns with the assessment of European governments.

The intelligence has always been that Putin wants more. The Europeans are convinced of it. The Poles are absolutely convinced of it. The Baltics think they’re first.

—U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley

Divergent claims: The reports paint a picture dramatically different from that of U.S. President Donald Trump and his negotiators, who maintain that Putin seeks peace. After special envoy Steve Witkoff concluded his sixth visit to Russia on December 2 and discussed the war with Putin, along with President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, Trump said, “He would like to end the war. That was their impression.”

The intelligence reports also run contrary to claims from Putin himself, who insists that he does not plan to invade Europe.

The Trumpet has long maintained, based on Bible prophecy, that Putin is intent on rebuilding the Soviet Union.

