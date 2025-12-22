Epstein Files Put Bill Clinton Back Under Scrutiny

The U.S. Justice Department released 300,000 pages of files on the sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein on Friday, including documents, phone recordings and videos. These files reveal that Epstein deliberately targeted teenage girls for sexual exploitation. Marina Lacerda, who was abused by Epstein from the age of 14, said Epstein required girls to show identification proving they were younger than 18 years old; she said he was furious when an 18-year-old was brought to him, immediately sending her away.

Photographs in these files show close-ups of quotes from the book Lolita written on a person’s foot and a neck. Epstein was known to have a first edition of the book Lolita, a novel about a pedophile manipulating, victimizing and repeatedly raping a 12-year-old girl.

Other photos feature high-profile figures such as Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Michael Jackson, Diana Ross, Mick Jagger, Kevin Spacey, Chris Tucker, Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew and Bill Gates. One photo shows Donald Trump surrounded by adult women in bikinis. The photo with Clinton is more salacious; it shows Clinton in a hot tub with an unidentified female whose face has been blacked out, indicating she is a victim or underage.

Bill Clinton’s chief of staff, Angel Ureña, has attacked the Trump administration for releasing these files but has offered no defense of Clinton’s behavior. Prince Andrew was stripped of all his royal titles for abusing a 17-year-old girl on Epstein’s private island, so it is highly likely Clinton could be the next major political figure to finally face consequences for the vile sexual sins he committed with Epstein’s help.

Scandals such as those revealed by the Epstein files are the result of broken law. While the left wants to destroy Donald Trump’s presidency by hypocritically singling him out for partying with Epstein on a few occasions, the fact remains that Republicans and Democrats alike are guilty of transforming America into a perverted society. The Epstein files should be a politically nonpartisan issue. They should provoke a call to national repentance.