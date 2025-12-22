Australia, Will You Heed Netanyahu’s Warning?

On August 17, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote to the Australian government, calling on it to stem the rising tide of anti-Semitism. Netanyahu charged Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with “pouring fuel on this anti-Semitic fire.” Tragically, that conflagration exploded four months later at Bondi Beach on December 14, when two gunmen opened fire on innocent Jews lighting candles for Hanukkah.

Mr. Albanese was pointedly not allowed to attend the funeral of the youngest victim, a 10-year-old girl named Matilda; he was booed and lambasted by mourners at the memorial on December 21. Many Australians are blaming the government for not heeding the warnings and not taking action before the bloodbath.

In a December 16 interview, Mr. Netanyahu again blasted the Australian government: “I say now to the Australian government, … wake up! You don’t need any more warnings; you’ve already received enough.”

What about you? Yes, you the reader.

Is there a lesson in this for us individually? The Bible is full of warnings—warnings about the consequences of sin, forgetting God, and even open borders (Deuteronomy 28:43-45). These are warnings not just to our government but to each of us individually.

God uses prophecy—news in advance—to warn people about the consequences of their actions. He uses prophecy to warn of how the world will be in the lead-up to the return of His Son, Jesus Christ.

Many of our viewers are loyal followers of the Key of David and Trumpet Daily programs. They read our books, booklets and magazines such as the Philadelphia Trumpet. They know what God says about the end time and how it will affect the world.

The Bondi Beach massacre was a bloody reminder that end-time prophecy is being fulfilled in Australia too. If you agree, then could it be time to act?

Perhaps the recent tragedies have already impacted you. The massacre touched many lives. Driving down the motorway, I’ve seen Australian flags draped on overpasses. There have been candlelit vigils; 1,000-strong “paddle-out” surf events; heartfelt renditions of “True Blue.” But these calls for unity will not prevent the tragedies unfolding before our eyes. They are not the actions that bring about real change.

God says there can only be unity under His government and law. Amos 3:3 says two cannot walk together unless they agree. There is no questioning the fact that Australia is deeply divided, fractured by reckless immigration, and politically, socially, religiously splintered. Ultimately, it is fractured from God. We need to get back to Him.

That division will be healed with the return of Christ, who will rule with a rod of iron and bring all nations under God’s Kingdom (Revelation 2:27). Individuals like you and I can act now to come out of this world and not suffer its plagues (Revelation 18:4).

The Philadelphia Church of God—the organization behind the Trumpet—is carrying on the legacy of the late Herbert W. Armstrong. Our work proclaims the gospel and warns this world of the days ahead. If that is a work you could get behind, consider clicking the tab “About Us” in the top right corner. That might be a first action step toward being part of the solution to this world’s problems.

In the wake of the Bondi Beach massacre, the government’s response has been calling for tighter gun control and cracking down on “hate speech.” No talk of curbing immigration. No talk of removing the cancer of radical Islam from our suburbs. No lasting action!

In the words of Mr. Netanyahu, “It may be late in the game but better late than never. There’s time for action now.”

There is time for you to act now. Don’t settle for being a recipient of the prophesied correction of God. Act on them. Consider taking a more active role in this work. God extends such a call to many people, “but few are chosen” (Matthew 22:14).

At the very least, request our free newsmagazine, the Philadelphia Trumpet. This monthly publication is totally free. Each magazine explains world events through the lens of Bible prophecy. It explains what is happening, why it is happening, and how it relates to the promises and prophecies found in the pages of the Holy Bible.

Follow the link here to subscribe. There is no follow-up or obligation to maintain a subscription. But it will give you a warning like no other. It will furnish you with all the information you need to do as Mr. Netanyahu said: Wake up and take action!