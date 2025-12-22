Germany, Spain Urge EU to Ignore France, Back MERCOSUR Deal

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez urged European Union leaders on Thursday to back a contentious free-trade pact with the South American bloc mercosur. This proposed pact would create one of the largest free-trade zones on Earth, encompassing 9 percent of the global population and 25 percent of its economic output. Yet French President Emmanuel Macron says the deal is “not ready” and worries that cheap agricultural produce from mercosur countries will hurt French farmers.

Austria, Hungary, Italy and Poland agree with France that the EU-mercosur deal should be delayed. Denmark, Finland, Spain and Sweden support Germany, saying the agreement should be signed now.

“If the European Union wants to remain credible in global trade policy, decisions must be made now,” Merz told EU leaders.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who is German, was scheduled to travel to Brazil this weekend to sign an agreement with the mercosur bloc, comprised of Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay. Yet France’s fierce opposition to the agreement has postponed the trip to January. Germany claims the deal is necessary to help European exports affected by U.S. tariffs and to reduce European dependence on Communist China by providing access to important minerals.

An EU-mercosur deal has been deliberated for 25 years. Germany has desired such a pact for much longer.

In 1911, only a few years before World War i, the German general and propagandist Otto Tannenberg wrote a book titled Greater Germany: The Work of the 20th Century, suggesting that Germany annex Alsace-Lorraine, the Baltics, Belgium, the Netherlands and Poland. He also urged Germany to colonize all of South America south of the Tropic of Capricorn (a region including Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay and parts of Brazil).

German Kaiser Wilhelm ii had similar territorial ambitions and planned to use Mexico as a launch pad to invade the United States if America entered World War i. The revelation of this plan in the Zimmerman Telegram finally prompted America to join the war on the side of the Allies. Germany’s defeat brought a temporary halt to these plans. They resumed, however, once Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Party came to power.

Propaganda chief Joseph Goebbels wrote in Das Reich: “Argentina will one day be at the head of a tariff union comprising the nations in the southern half of South America. Such a focus of opposition against the United States of America will, together with Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, form a powerful economic bloc; and eventually, by way of Peru, it will spread northward to place the dollar colony of Brazil in a difficult position.”

It is unsettling how closely today’s South America resembles Goebbels’s prediction! mercosur is indeed a tariff union comprised of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay and Bolivia. While Argentina may not be the head of this union, it is certainly a major member. And the former “dollar colony” of Brazil is already on board.

How did this happen? It was not overnight!

In 1996, the U.S. government declassified an intelligence report relating shocking details of a secret Nazi meeting of industrialists on Aug. 10, 1944, in Strasbourg, France. The Nazis’ purpose was to instruct German industrialists on how to conduct “a postwar commercial campaign” to finance the Nazi Party, which would be forced to go underground,” ensuring that “a strong German Empire can be created after the defeat.”

These industrialists were specifically told to strengthen Germany “through their exports” and to “make contacts and alliances with foreign firms.” Many of the corporations represented at this meeting, such as Krupp and Volkswagenwerk, chose Latin America as their site of foreign investment. In the early 1950s, British intelligence intercepted a document en route to Argentina from a Nazi geopolitical center in Madrid. This captured circular letter—translated and reprinted in T.H. Tetens’s book Germany Plots With the Kremlin—states the following:

[I]t should prove possible for Germany to build up a new political bloc out of Europe, Africa and Latin America. The economic advantages and political possibilities in such a new power combination would put the United States against the wall. It would then depend entirely on our diplomatic and propaganda finesses when and how we would take over an America enfeebled by its foreign and domestic policies.

History has lost track of the exiled Nazis who penned these words. The most casual observer, however, can see that the ultimate goal of this plan is still being carried out. Germany does not care much about the financial woes of French farmers. Its industrial factories need raw minerals from locations other than Communist China and export markets in places other than the U.S. An EU-Latin America trade deal addresses both of these needs, so expect France’s objections to be overruled in the end.

In July 1965, the Plain Truth magazine warned: “Flowing across the Atlantic to feed the hungry furnaces of the Ruhr and the other industrial complexes of Europe will come the rich mineral resources of Latin America.”

Numerous Bible prophecies describe America being economically besieged by foreign enemies (Deuteronomy 28; Isaiah 23; Ezekiel 27). Yet America cannot be besieged unless Latin America and its maritime choke points are part of that siege. That is why the late Herbert W. Armstrong predicted that the alliance between Europe and Latin America would strengthen. Leaders in Germany want to control Latin America so they can challenge the U.S. They will eventually overrule those European nations less committed to global conquest.

For more information on why God is allowing this to happen, read “America Is Being Besieged Economically,” by Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry.