Germany Dominates With New Defense Projects

Germany is “equipping our Bundeswehr to be powerful and resilient, and doing so as quickly as possible,” German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said yesterday as the parliamentary budget committee approved a record 30 major defense procurement projects worth around $60 billion. This brings the combined value of approved defense procurement projects in 2025 to about $120 billion.

It shows how Germany is leading Europe in rapidly militarizing. As the German Defense Ministry stated: “We are sending a signal to the [nato] alliance and our partners: Germany is leading the way.”

The latest package includes 200 Puma infantry fighting vehicles, interceptors for the Arrow 3 missile shield system, a new satellite reconnaissance system, maritime drones and iris-t and Patriot surface-to-air systems.

Also this week, Germany’s Federal Cartel Office approved the cooperation between knds and Rheinmetall to develop the new Leopard 3 battle tank. Welt commented yesterday:

It can be seen as a carte blanche for Rheinmetall’s potential takeover of German tank manufacturer knds’s activities: The Federal Cartel Office has approved the joint construction of a new German Army battle tank ahead of the Franco-German mgcs tank, which is expected in 2045. What may sound like mere cooperation to some is in fact nothing less than a revolution in Europe’s tank business—with far-reaching consequences for the entire market. … Germany would expand and consolidate its market position as the world’s leading tank nation.

While Germany is solidifying its military dominance, the nation that stopped Germany in two world wars is putting the brakes on its own arms industry. Britain’s Daily Mail reported yesterday: “Britain’s defense spending plans were plunged into chaos on Wednesday night after the prime minister reportedly blocked a major investment boost.”

Fueled by the world’s third-largest economy, Germany’s military buildup far exceeds that of other European nations. The very arms industry that has helped start two world wars is powering up for a third time. The Bible warns that history is about to repeat itself.