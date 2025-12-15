Syrian Government Agent Kills Three Americans

An Islamic State gunman killed two United States servicemen and an American interpreter on Saturday, the first U.S. fatalities in Syria since the fall of the Assad regime last year. The shooting, which also injured two soldiers with the U.S.-allied Kurdish group Syrian Democratic Forces, occurred near Palmyra, where U.S. officers were meeting with Syrian officials.

The U.S. military reported the attack as an “ambush by a lone isis gunman in Syria” who “was engaged and killed.” The Syrian government condemned the attack but acknowledged that the terrorist had been affiliated with its security forces.

Syria’s current government, led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa, largely developed out of an al Qaeda affiliate. It recently integrated many foreign jihadist fighters into its security forces, with U.S. approval. The gunman’s connection to the government highlights the fact that some—perhaps many—in Sharaa’s government remain radical jihadists. Despite the Trump administration’s outreach to the Syrian regime, many still want holy war against America.