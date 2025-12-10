Netflix Is Gorging Our Kids on LGBTQ Propaganda

A recent report by Concerned Women for America contains shocking statistics about one of America’s most popular streaming platforms, Netflix:

41 percent of G-rated series and 41 percent of tv -Y7-rated series on Netflix contain content related to homosexuality and people who act like the opposite sex.

+ characters, themes, story lines or messaging.” Reboots of older television series like The Magic School Bus and The Fairly OddParents include new or rebranded lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and otherwise deviant characters.

The report noted that a new version of the 2000s children’s show Strawberry Shortcake introduces some characters who are “transberries.” The main character purchases a dress resembling the transgender pride flag for her “nonbinary friend.”

“Television producers are using their entertainment platforms to normalize lgbt values in the minds of very impressionable audiences, and it is becoming the rule, not the exception,” the report reads. It concludes that “lgbt activists are well aware that parents feel it is not a topic for their children to explore without parental guidance. Sneaking it into children’s programming is a blatant attempt to change the culture.”

During a 2022 controversy over sexually deviant content produced by the Walt Disney Corp., the Trumpet wrote, “Many people consider morality a side issue, nowhere as important as the economy or national security or education. They think that how sex is used, even how it is introduced to children, is a squabble worth perhaps a few minutes of attention on the news before moving on to other things. They are dead wrong.”

Letting children’s entertainment brainwash children about sex before they even enter puberty leads to “raising a generation of children who will actually not understand male, female, husband, wife, marriage or family. They will have no idea about the right use of sex, about virtue, chastity or commitment. They will have no sense of morality, responsibility, duty or purpose. They will have no idea how to relate to others or how to rightly live!”

This evil has grown even more prevalent and more compounded. You need to be aware of the presence, subtlety and effectiveness of deviant influences in seemingly innocent media. To understand the true origins of these messages and how to counteract them, read The Missing Dimension in Sex, by Herbert W. Armstrong.