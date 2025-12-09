OnlyFans’ Biggest Customer

Americans are paying millions of dollars every day for amateur pornography on the website OnlyFans. The independent aggregator OnlyGuider reports that over the first 11 months of the year, Americans spent $2.6 billion on the site, which has become infamous for providing young women a means and a monetary motivation for selling themselves online.

America’s creation and consumption of pornography is more than just an embarrassing societal issue: It’s a clear and present danger to U.S. national security.

OnlyFans does not publish statistics on its users’ content or location, but independent journalists estimate that roughly 70 to 90 percent or more of posts are pornographic, and more than 1 million users who publish material to the platform are American. The OnlyGuider report states that 15 of the top 20 cities for consuming the site’s content are in the U.S.

New York City alone consumes more than some small nations.

Last year, the most active city, Atlanta, spent the equivalent of more than $50 per man, woman and child.

Such cash figures indicate that, since many Americans never visit the site, some must be spending thousands viewing accounts that reportedly cost around $200 per year on average.

The latest news about Americans’ voracious appetite for sexual sin is, to many, a back-page issue compared to more instantly recognizable urgent national security issues involving more elite figures. But the Holy Bible warns that the sins of the average person are direct causes of cultural rot, societal failure, economic vulnerability, malign influence and infiltration, even violent military conquest.

If the Bible is correct, then lust, fornication, adultery, homosexuality and other perversions of God’s creation of male and female are causes of unseen effects. These are not lifestyle choices, but rather life-and-death choices.

