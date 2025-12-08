A short-lived Trump-brokered peace was shattered today when Thailand announced that it had launched air and ground operations against Cambodia, killing at least one soldier and wounding at least eight. The Telegraph pointed out that the “peace deal did not address the root causes of the dispute or detail a path to resolve issues, and frosty relations have continued.”

Thailand’s military accused Cambodia of attacking Thai soldiers yesterday; Cambodia denies this. Cambodia claims Thailand has killed at least four civilians and injured 10 others.

The conflict centers on disputed borders outlined on a 1907 map.

In July, the two sides fought a brief war, causing hundreds of thousands to flee their homes.

President Donald Trump pressed the two sides into a peace agreement in October, one of several hastily constructed deals that could fall apart.

“The eight wars that my administration has ended in eight months, there’s never been anything like that,” he said at the time, adding, “I shouldn’t say it’s a hobby, because it’s so much more serious, but something I’m good at and something I love to do.”

President Trump’s peace deal included demining operations and international monitoring, but violations, alleged and real, began almost immediately. Thailand suspended its involvement on November 10, and now the exchanges have escalated from small arms and landmines to fighter jets and armor.

The resumption of this conflict adds to President Trump’s list of failed peace initiatives due to his fundamental misunderstanding of human nature.