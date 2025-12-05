‘Kingdom’s Court’ Hands President Texas Victory

Yesterday, in a 6-3 ruling, the majority-conservative United States Supreme Court granted Texas a stay that allows it to move forward with its new congressional map for the 2026 midterm elections. The newly drawn districts could result in as many as five additional Republican seats, a significant boost for President Trump, who has been pushing Republican-controlled states to fight back against Democrat gerrymandering.

A lower court had ruled that the new map was unconstitutional based on “disenfranchising” racial minorities. Texas Governor Greg Abbot petitioned the Supreme Court for a stay, which it granted, ruling that Texas can use the new map until it can look at the issue more closely.

The text of the stay notes that “Texas is likely to succeed on the merits of its claim that the district court committed at least two serious errors. First, the district court failed to honor the presumption of legislative good faith by construing ambiguous direct and circumstantial evidence against the legislature. Contra, Alexander v. South Carolina State Conference of the NAACP, 602 U.S. 1, 10 (2024). Second, the district court failed to draw a dispositive or near-dispositive adverse inference against respondents even though they did not produce a viable alternative map that met the state’s avowedly partisan goals. Contra, id., at 34–35.”

In other words, the lower court accused Texas of drawing new districts to disenfranchise racial minorities, without proof. Until such proof is provided, a district court has no power to dictate how the Texas state government draws congressional maps.

