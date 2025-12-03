Pope Leo’s Prophetic Middle East Tour

Several signs during Pope Leo xiv’s six-day visit to Turkey and Lebanon indicate that the Vatican is becoming more involved in Lebanon and the Middle East. This is a major development that falls in line with a pillar biblical prophecy.

In his address on Sunday, the pope called for Lebanese refugees to return home, endorsed the Lebanese government’s reconstruction efforts, and implied he was losing patience with opposition factions.

On Monday, he hosted a mass for more than 100,000 people on the Beirut Waterfront. The location was provocative: It was the site of the infamous 2020 explosion that killed over 160 people and left hundreds of thousands homeless. A Hezbollah explosives cache caused that blast, and the terrorist-political group has prevented anyone from being brought to justice for it.

Responding to the papal visit, Hezbollah-affiliated website Al-Khanadeq published a criticism of Leo for neglecting to visit southern Lebanon, where the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah has been most intense. This suggests that at least some in Hezbollah want the pope to get more involved in the Israel-Hezbollah conflict.

Aboard his return flight from Beirut to Rome yesterday, the pope hinted that the Vatican is having talks with Hezbollah over Lebanon’s future, though he told reporters, “Our work is not something we announce publicly.”

The pope’s outreach to the Islamic world isn’t limited to Lebanon:

Leo visited Turkey beforehand, meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and portraying the Islamist strongman as someone he could work with. He also commemorated the Council of Nicaea.

Leo is planning a 2026 visit to Algeria, the homeland of Saint Augustine of Hippo.

Psalm 83 describes an alliance of Middle Eastern countries, including Turkey and Lebanon, with Germany. Other prophecies reveal that Germany will lead a united European superpower guided by the Vatican—a new Holy Roman Empire. Leo hasn’t even been pope for six months, yet already he is forming important connections with significant parts of the Islamic world. To learn more, read “Lebanon’s Lion Has Roared.”