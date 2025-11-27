France Prepares for ‘Losing Our Children’ in War

France must be prepared to accept “losing our children” to “protect what we are,” Fabien Mandon, chief of staff of the French military, told the Congress of French Mayors last week. This caused a national stir, but French President Emmanuel Macron agreed, telling rtl radio on Tuesday, “If we want to protect ourselves … we must demonstrate that we are not weak against the power that threatens us the most.”

These statements were intended to prepare the minds of French citizens for the introduction of a new form of national military service. Many are worried that these preparations will draw France into a direct conflict with Russia in a fight over Ukraine. However, Macron explained:

We must really, at least for now, dispel any confusion that we are going to send our young people to Ukraine. That is not at all what this is about.

France and other European nations fear that confrontation is inevitable, and they are making dramatic societal, psychological, diplomatic and military changes.

This is leading to the fulfillment of Revelation 17:12-13: “And the ten horns which thou sawest are ten kings, which have received no kingdom as yet; but receive power as kings one hour with the beast. These have one mind, and shall give their power and strength unto the beast.”

In 1938, Herbert W. Armstrong wrote in the Plain Truth: “There will be 10 kings, who have not yet received power as kings at the time of the vision, and therefore 10 dictators, who shall have come to power, in their respective 10 nations, and shall give their power to the beast—the Roman emperor, for the short space signified by the symbol ‘one hour.’”

Mr. Armstrong made this forecast while Europe was deeply divided and far weaker. Today, we see the leaders of Europe preparing their nations for war and calling for European unity, which will ultimately produce a new superpower led by one overarching leader.