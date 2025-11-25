Judge Rescues Trump Foes

Political lawfare continues to rage in the United States. On Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Cameron McGowan Currie tossed out the Trump administration’s cases against former fbi Director James Comey and current New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Comey was indicted in September on allegations that he lied to Congress in his 2020 testimony about his involvement in the Russian collusion hoax.

James was indicted a couple of weeks later on allegations that she lied to her lender on her mortgage application.

Judge Currie’s dismissal of these indictments had nothing to do with innocence or guilt. Rather, she threw out the cases on the grounds that the prosecutor, Lindsey Halligan, was not properly appointed as U.S. attorney.

President Trump’s attorney general, Pam Bondi, appointed Halligan as interim U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia after U.S. Attorney Erik Siebert refused to pursue indictments against Comey and James and resigned.

Judge Currie’s rationale was that Bondi violated Section 546 of the U.S. Code on filling federal prosecutor vacancies in order to find an attorney who would go after Comey.

The U.S. Constitution establishes that “[a]ll executive power is vested in the executive branch.” Legal analysts like former Florida assistant state attorney general Keith Gross say that Section 546 might violate this provision and might be struck down as unconstitutional if the case is appealed to the Supreme Court.

While we wait for a potential Supreme Court decision, however, federal judges appointed by Barack Obama and Bill Clinton are doing their best to ensure that no Democrats face consequences for their role in the Russia collusion hoax.