Does Germany Want to Keep the Ukraine War Going?

Over the weekend, Britain, Germany and France announced amendments to last week’s leaked peace plan. The Trump administration had put forward the 28-point plan. The European amendments are meant to strengthen Ukraine’s military ability and international security guarantees. The trouble is, Russian President Vladimir Putin was already skeptical about the previously announced terms of the deal, which drastically weakened Ukraine and heavily favored Russia.

That’s why some are starting to see Europe as the biggest obstacle to “peace.”

For the last 3½ years, Ukraine has been a war zone. Many of its cities have been laid waste, its lands shredded by bombs, and its families torn apart. Weapons deliveries from the West have merely prolonged the war, never giving Ukraine the slightest chance to win against its nuclear-armed enemy. Understandably, some Ukrainians are willing to accept even the worst kind of peace deal for a reprieve, and that is basically what the U.S. is offering.

However, Germany is trying to prevent that from happening.

Some of the most critical aspects of Europe’s proposed amendments to the plan include:

Increasing the proposed military cap on Ukrainian troops in peacetime from 600,000 to 800,000

Removing the guarantee that Ukraine won’t join nato

Negotiations on territorial swaps will start from “the Line of Contact,” rather than granting Putin territory his forces haven’t already conquered

If Putin dislikes the more favorable deal, why would he agree to the amendments? After every round of negotiations, he has only increased his attacks, showing his determination to win the war through force.

Europeans know this. Why then are they suggesting this seemingly more “just” deal that will drag out negotiations and prolong fighting?

One could say they want the best for Ukraine. However, for 3½ years Europe has declined to help Ukraine actually win.

A part of the true answer comes from former German Defense Minister Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg, who told Focus Online in a podcast posted on April 23 what would happen “if we suddenly come to a foul compromise, which is then called a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia”:

Everyone will say, Everything is fine again, let’s cut the money down. A bit more as far as pensions and care and health are concerned, but please don’t spend too much on tanks and the like.

Without the continuation of the war, Germany would have a hard time justifying spending hundreds of billions on drastic militarization.

Germany’s Tagesspiegel gave another reason on April 11:

The war in Ukraine is also an experimental field for testing weapons systems under real operating conditions.

This testing ground has also caused German military start-ups to boom.

But the main reason is likely what Gerald Flurry explained in “Germany’s Secret Deal With Russia—Exposed”:

These two nations are working to empower themselves and each other at the expense of Europe and the U.S.-led world order. Both want to tear down that order and build themselves into great empires! Those empires will inevitably clash, but for now it is in both Germany’s and Russia’s interest to weaken everyone else and strengthen themselves and each other. With this in mind, Germany’s duplicitous behavior is easy to understand.

That’s why Mr. Flurry wrote in 2023: “I believe Germany has already given Ukraine to Russia in a secret deal.”

If that’s the case, we have to see the negotiations in that context. The amendments are not meant to enable Ukraine’s security. They are meant to enable Russia to conquer more territory while Germany builds its own empire. One thing is sure, Bible prophecy warns of Germany’s military ambitions and duplicity. To learn more, read Nahum—An End-Time Prophecy for Germany.